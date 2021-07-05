PVC Floor Market 2019 Global Leading Players Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Global PVC Floor Market is predicted to gain better growth in coming years 2019 to 2024. This PVC Floor market report provides extensive analysis of top-vendors, regional development, progressive trends, and countless growth statistics of PVC Floor industry. Additionally, emerging opportunities and revenue forecast (2019-2024) allows easy decision-making for all readers worldwide.

PVC Flooring is a new type of resilient flooring in the market. PVC stands for polyvinyl chloride, a versatile substance that can be used in the production of many household fixtures, including doors, windows, pipe fittings and floors. PVC floors are used in commercial and residential buildings around the world and are relatively inexpensive to install.

The PVC flooring market has been increased in accordance with the economy development and the higher life level of the people. Meanwhile, the environmental awareness is an important factor of the increase of the industry. With the fierce competition of the market, the manufacturers are had better make sure that their product with high performance and quality, with the good services level. Following the market trends, access to greater competitive advantage, concerning more on their R&D and services to get a bigger market share.

According to this study, over the next five years the PVC Floor market will register a 10.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1410 million by 2024, from US$ 780 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in PVC Floor business, shared in Chapter 3.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Armstrong

Bonie

LG Hausys

Gerflor

Forbo

Mohawk(including IVC)

Mannington

Tarkett

Polyflor

HANWHA

Segmentation by product type:

Homogenous

Heterogeneous

Vinyl tiles (VT)

Luxury vinyl tiles (LVT)

Segmentation by application:

Commercial

Residential

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global PVC Floor consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of PVC Floor market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global PVC Floor manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the PVC Floor with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of PVC Floor submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

