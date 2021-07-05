Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Market 2019 Global Leading Players Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Global Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Market is predicted to gain better growth in coming years 2019 to 2024. This Satellite Manufacturing and Launch market report provides extensive analysis of top-vendors, regional development, progressive trends, and countless growth statistics of Satellite Manufacturing and Launch industry. Additionally, emerging opportunities and revenue forecast (2019-2024) allows easy decision-making for all readers worldwide.

Satellite height is a major factor in its utility for use within a communications system. It determines the orbit period, the time that the satellite is visible to a ground station, the footprint (coverage area on earth’s surface), the propagation delay of signals to and from the satellite, and the path attenuation.There are three categories of distance from the earth for satellite orbits and accordingly satellites, which are Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) and Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO). These have various characteristics and offer advantages as well as disadvantages

Globally, the Satellite Manufacturing and Launch industry market is concentrated. The satellite market is dynamic and highly competitive. In the commercial satellite segment, the main competitors are Thales Alenia Space’s, Space Systems / Loral, Airbus Group, Orbital ATK, Boeing and Lockheed Martin. Going forward, the main commercial challenge will be the ability to offer satellite solutions with all-electric propulsion. It is important to note the gradual arrival in the commercial market of new international players (from Russia, China, India, Israel, Japan, etc.) in the fields of telecommunications and observation. The arrival of GAFA (Google, Apple, Facebook, and Amazon) has also changed the commercial landscape with the emergence of new needs in terms of mega-constellations.

According to this study, over the next five years the Satellite Manufacturing and Launch market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Satellite Manufacturing and Launch business, shared in Chapter 3.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Airbus Defence and Space

OHB SE

Boeing Defense, Space & Security

JSC Information Satellite Systems

Lockheed Martin

Orbital ATK

Space Systems/Loral

Thales Alenia Space

Segmentation by product type:

LEO

GEO

Beyond GEO

Segmentation by application:

Commercial Communications

Earth Observation

R&D

Navigation

Military Surveillance

Scientific

Meteorology

Non-profit Communications

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

…….

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Satellite Manufacturing and Launch consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Satellite Manufacturing and Launch market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Satellite Manufacturing and Launch manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Satellite Manufacturing and Launch with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Satellite Manufacturing and Launch submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

