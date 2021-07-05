Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6) Market 2019 Global Leading Players Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Global Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6) Market is predicted to gain better growth in coming years 2019 to 2024. This Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6) market report provides extensive analysis of top-vendors, regional development, progressive trends, and countless growth statistics of Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6) industry. Additionally, emerging opportunities and revenue forecast (2019-2024) allows easy decision-making for all readers worldwide.

Sulfur hexafluoride (SF6) is an inorganic, colorless, odorless, non-flammable, extremely potent greenhouse gas, which is an excellent electrical insulator.SF6 has an octahedral geometry, consisting of six fluorine atoms attached to a central sulfur atom. It is a hypervalent molecule. Typical for a nonpolar gas, it is poorly soluble in water but quite soluble in nonpolar organic solvents. Sulfur hexafluoride (SF6) is a relatively nontoxic gas used in a number of applications for its inert qualities.

Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6) is used by Electric Power Industry, Metals Melting, Medical, Electronics and Others. Report data showed that 54.92% of the Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6) market demand in Electric Power Industry, about 6.69% in Metals Melting 7.71% in Medical and about 11.11% in Electronics in 2015.

According to this study, over the next five years the Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6) market will register a -0.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 170 million by 2024, from US$ 170 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6) business, shared in Chapter 3.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Solvay

Asahi Glass.

Showa Denko

Kanto Denka Kogyo

Linde Group

ChemChina

Air Product

Concorde Specialty Gases

Praxair

Matheson Tri-Gas

Fujian Shaowu Yongfei

Segmentation by product type:

Technical Grade SF6

Electronic Grade & High-Purity SF6

Segmentation by application:

Electric Power Industry

Metals Melting

Medical

Electronics

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

…….

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

