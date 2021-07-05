Vertical Lift Module (VLM) Market Comprehensive Evaluation of the Market via in-Depth Qualitative Insights by 2027

The Global Vertical Lift Module Market accounted for US$ 808.5 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period 2017 – 2025, to account for US$ US$ 1667.6 Mn in 2025.

The vertical lift module market has experienced significant growth and adoption rate in the past few years and is expected to experience notable growth and adoption in years to come. APAC being the fastest growing region in the e-commerce landscape, is driving the need and providing opportunities to logistics companies for serving the fast moving sector. The growth in increased internet and mobile penetration, increasing number of e-commerce players along with increasing logistics options in the value chain has resulted in fueling the e-commerce sector in the region. In order to stay competitive in the dynamic and fast moving e-commerce landscape, the logistic players are in a need to reinvent their storage facilities and warehouse operations.

Also with the presence of several players in the market, managing customer complexities and expectations are the key challenges faced by the logistics companies. To overcome these challenges, logistics companies are choosing automated systems to enhance their warehouse operations as well as worker safety and comfort. Thus, owing to increased space utilization benefit delivered by VLMs and increased inventory control, the demand for such ASRS solutions is experiencing a high growth in the rapidly growing logistics sector of APAC countries. Asia Pacific vertical lift module market region is expected to witness a CAGR growth rate of 12.02% in the coming years.

Market Insights

Need for optimized and space efficient storage systems

Growing population across the globe, is tremendously impacting the demand for multiple product categories in automotive, pharmaceutical, retail, electronics, food & beverage, and many other industries. In order to cater to this enormously increasing demand, manufacturers have increased their productions significantly. VLM is such a storage solution, which salvages more than 80% of floor space by stacking the material in vertical shelves. Also, these storage systems are designed in such a way that they deliver the stored product to an operator at an ergonomically located position just on the push of a button, with minimal manual efforts. This effortless delivery results in time saving and significant rise in productivity at the workplace

Leading Key Players:

Hanel Storage Systems

Interlake Mecalux, Kardex Group

Lauyans and Co.

Sapient Automation,

SencorpWhite, System Logistics,

Schaefer Systems International

Effimat,

Dexion,

Modula

Weland Lagersystems AB,

Ferretto Group Spa

ICAM SRL

Growing e-commerce industry bringing-in more automated storage solutions

The development of e-commerce industry goes hand-in-hand with prosperity of the automated storage industry. Stocking of products sold by e-commerce sellers is stored in warehouses, and to reduce time for sorting and stocking of these products, vertical lift modules seem to be the best tools. The advent of automation into other industries including manufacturing, marketing, supply chain, and more have brought a revolutionary change in the way businesses are done. Each and every aspect is now being substituted by appropriate automation mechanism that provides an opportunity to increase its work efficiency and also productivity. A spike on the demand side has forced businesses to move on to operations that take less time and increase efficiency. Also, the e-commerce industry is witnessing its peak periods and is one of the biggest users of the automated storage systems. These factors are expected to boost the vertical lift module market.

Vertical Lift Module Market – End-User Insight

The major end-users for vertical lift modules market are automotive, food & beverage, electronics, retail, e-commerce, logistics, aerospace, pharmaceuticals and others. In aerospace Industry high level of control and security is common. It is even same for the tools, spares, parts and materials stored or managed on production sites. Some of the parts and tools must be securely stored safely and assets of high value must be protected and stored to avoid theft to maintain confidentiality. VLM solutions provides secure storing by physically hindering operator’s access to the stored items. With the rising shortage of space aerospace industry is looking for techniques to free up available space in the manufacturing unit. VLM helps in optimizing logistics and processes strategies to efficiently manage storage with the available ground space available Thus, the aerospace industry in vertical lift module market is projected to provide numerous lucrative business opportunities for the market players in the forecast period.

Strategic Insights

The market initiative and new development was observed as the most adopted strategy in global vertical lift module market. Few of the recent strategies by some of the players operating in vertical lift module market landscape are listed below-

2017: Hanel Storage Systems installed 3 Lean-Lift VLMs at Productivity, Inc. in Minneapolis, US. Productivity, Inc. is a distributor of machine tools as well as tooling accessories for the metalworking industry.

2016: EffiMat Storage Technology AS partnered with ChinaSourcing E & T Co., Ltd to enhance the company’s distribution network by making ChinaSourcing as a sole distributor of EffiMat’s VLM across China Mainland.

2016: Kardex Remstar deployed 18 Shuttle XP VLMs at ALSO, a Switzerland based ICT distribution and logistic Company.

