Vision Guided Robotics Market Share, Size, Top Companies, Trends, Growth Factors Details for New Business Opportunities and Investment by 2027

The global vision guided robotics market accounted to US$ 4.12 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 12.99 Bn by 2027.

Asia-Pacific was the leading geographic market, and it is anticipated to be the rapid adoption of robotics in various industry verticals. Technological advancements, and high robot density in the manufacturing industry are the factors supporting the growth of vision guided robotics market in Asia-Pacific.

Market Insights

Rise in aging population is resulting in the labor shortage which is driving the vision guided robotics market

There has been a rapid growth in the aging population worldwide. Almost every country across the globe is witnessing an increase in the number of older people in their community. Population aging is set to become one of the considerable social transformations of the 21st century, with a connection to almost all sectors of society, which includes labor and financial markets. However, certain countries such as Japan and Italy are the top two countries in the list of the aging population proportion, as a considerable percentage of their population is over 65 years. As per WHO, approximately 2 Mn people globally are anticipated to be more than 60 years old by 2050, which is over triple of what it was in 2000. Diminishing fertility rates and longer lifespans are the significant factors contributing to this growth.

Integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and big data

The vision guided robotics is becoming increasingly entangled with Artificial Intelligence, big data as well as other such technologies. It is predicted that soon, robots will not only boost productivity but will also provide advanced smart assistance to humans. The players are significantly investing in the development of vision guided robots integrated with artificial intelligence. Further, the Chinese government expanding its efforts to integrate artificial intelligence technologies into vision guided robots. The integration of artificial intelligence in vision guided robots will further reduce the intervention of humans, which will be beneficial for countries with the inadequate and expensive labor force. However, this may also result in loss of employment in the labor-intensive economies.

Component Type Insights

The global vision guided robotics market by component type was led by hardware segment. The other systems for vision guided robotics market include software and service. Software held the second largest market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its position in the forecast period from 2019 – 2027.

Type Insights

The global vision guided robotics market by type was led by 3D-Vision System Robots. The manufacturers are integrating robots with 3D cameras technologies in order to optimize their performance while carrying out a desired task. These cameras help the robots to identify any objects from all 3 axes (X-axis, Y-axis and Z-axis), facilitating the robot to understand the object and task easily.

Leading Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Basler AG

Cognex

Denso Corporation

Fanuc Corporation

ISRA Vision

Omron Corporation

Pleora Technologies Inc

Universal Robots AS

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Industry Vertical Insights

The global vision guided robotics market is segmented on industry vertical as automotive, electrical & electronics, aerospace & defense, food & beverages, healthcare & pharmaceutical, and metal processing. Automotive sector held the largest market in 2018 and are anticipated to continue dominating the vision guided market shares during the forecast period from 2019 – 2027. The electrical and electronics held the second largest market share and is expected to grow significantly in he forecast period.

Strategic Insights

The market players present in vision guided robotics market are mainly focusing on product enhancements by implementing advanced technologies. By signing partnership, contracts, joint ventures, funding, and inaugurating new offices across the world permit the company to maintain its brand name globally. Few of the recent developments are listed below:

2019: ISRA announced the introduction of quad-camera sensor solution, it has high speeds in scanning as well as data processing basically for fully automated bin picking to take it to the next level of performance.

2018: Basler announced the acquisition of Silicon Software GmbH, to further expand its product portfolio for Computer Vision applications.

2018: DENSO Developed New Vision Sensor especially to enhance Night Driving Safety. It is used to decrease accidents by detecting pedestrians as well as other road users during low-light situations.

