Automotive Smart Glass Market Growing at a High CAGR by 2027 – AGC, Corning Incorporated, Gentex, Hitachi Chemicals, Pleotint, PPG Industries, RavenBrick, Research Frontiers, Saint-Gobain, View

A smart glass modifies as well as control the light properties as per the changes in the light intensity, heat variation, and fluctuation in voltage. The application of smart glasses was initially restricted to architectural and construction purposes; however, it is now used in industries including automotive, marine, aviation, and rail, among others. In the automotive sector, the smart glass helps in changing the transparency of the films used through electric signals. This helps in increasing comfort for passengers as well as makes the driving safer.

The constant growth in the global automotive manufacturing coupled with increasing deployment of essential glasses in these vehicles are factors bolstering the growth of automotive smart glass market. Also, the rising customer demand for luxury and comfort is propelling the automotive smart glass market growth. Further, the increasing safety and security regulations for passengers by the government of economies in certain countries is forcing the deployment of smart glasses in the vehicles. However, the high cost of the technology is the key factor restricting the automotive smart glass market growth.

The global automotive smart glass market is segmented on the basis of application and vehicle type. Based on the application, the automotive smart glass market is segmented into side/rear view mirror, sunroofs, sidelights/backlights, and windshield. By vehicle type, the automotive smart glass market is categorized into light commercial vehicle, medium & heavy commercial vehicle, and passenger cars.

