Cellular Routers Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 14.4% During the Forecast Period 2018 – 2025

The global cellular router market accounted to US$565.1 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$1,639.4 Bn by 2025.

Considerable acceleration in the demand for wireless internet connectivity in remote areas owing to the continuing trend toward automation and sustained advanced technical improvements is majorly driving the cellular router market. The cellular routers are the category of routers that provide connectivity for devices over cellular data network. These devices are considered to be an economic alternative to landlines either for backup or primary connectivity at remote locations. These devices are being widely certified by the key wireless services providers present globally. Some of these service providers in the cellular router market include Verizon Wireless, AT&T, Sprint, Rogers, Bell Mobility and Vodafone.

An exclusive Cellular Routers Market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Cellular Routers Market by Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

Leading Cellular Routers Market Players:

Cradlepoint, Inc.

Sierra Wireless, Inc.

Digi International Inc.

Advantech Co. Ltd.

Moxa Inc.

Belden, Inc.

CalAmp Corp.

Peplink International Limited

SATEL

Siemens AG

Worldwide Cellular Routers Market Analysis to 2025 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Cellular Routers industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Cellular Routers Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Cellular Routers Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Air Cargo players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Cellular Routers Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Cellular Routers Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Also, key Cellular Routers Market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

