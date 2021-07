Exoskeleton Robots Market Overview, Size, Status and Forecast Report from (2017-2026)

Premium market Insights has announced the addition of the “Exoskeleton Robots Market”, the report analyzes opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Exoskeleton Robots market, strategically profiles the key market players, and comprehensively analyzes their market size and core competencies in each segment.

The report also puts forward the current and future market scenario derived precisely from a thorough analysis of the markets across five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. The exhaustive PEST analysis is done for each region to assess major external factors which may influence the Exoskeleton Robots Market in the coming years.

The market study also includes the key drivers expected to boost the market growth and restraining factors along with future opportunities during the forecast. The Exoskeleton Robots Market is likely to showcase symbolic growth opportunities owing to growing demands for Exoskeleton Robots across the globe.

The market report highlights top ten companies’ operation strategy in the market through a descriptive SWOT analysis of each company, business overview, products and services, financial statements of last three years, and key developments and product launches by the company in recent years.

The major market player included in this report are: Rex Bionics Plc, ReWalk Robotics, Cyberdyne Inc., AlterG, Inc., Hocoma, Interactive Motion Technologies, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Toyota Motor Corporation, Ekso Bionics, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Panasonic, LockHeed Martin, Sarcos Robotics, Bionik Laboratories Corp. and Myomo.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



Applications Covered:

Mobility Types Covered:

– Stationary Exoskeletons

– Mobile Exoskeletons

– Tethered Exoskeletons

Product Functions Covered:

– Lower body Exoskeletons

– Upper body Exoskeletons

– Full body Exoskeletons

Power Technologies Covered:

– Passive Exoskeletons

– Active Exoskeletons

End Users Covered:

– Construction

– Military

– Healthcare

– Industrial

– Logistics

– Manufacture

– Civilian

– Rehabilitation

– Other End Users

