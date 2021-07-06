Global Wheeled Excavator Market Size 2019: Industry Key Players, Share, Trends, Applications, Opportunity Assessment and Forecast to 2022

Global Wheeled excavator Market Information by Type (Mini excavator, Heavy excavator, Large excavator), by Application (Infrastructure, Public utilities, Mining & Oil well and others) – Forecast to 2022

Wheeled excavators are a versatile and imperative piece of construction machinery that is easily maneuverable for all manners of construction applications. Market Research Future’s study of the global wheeled excavators market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR during the assessment period ranging between 2016 to 2022. The report examines all important aspects of the market and the factors governing growth over the review period.

Wheeled excavators are used regularly in many construction activities. Road preparation, repair work, and other construction projects frequently leverage the use of wheeled excavators as they are easy to move around. Typically able to handle large scale tasks, wheeled excavators are in huge demand for large construction projects across the globe. The increasing investment in construction and mining sectors across the globe, particularly in developing regions is expected to drive the growth of the global wheeled excavator market. Moreover, the global construction sector is growing rapidly with the expansion of urban areas and the changing needs of megacities. The development of smart cities is also expected to drive the growth of the market. Additionally, wheeled excavators have advanced technologically in recent years to help improve output. Features like dedicated swing pump, unique ride control, and several others are leading to increased adoption of new wheeled excavators.

The global wheeled excavator market is being held back by a few factors which may challenge market growth. Wheeled excavators are not ideal for use in hilly areas as they do not have proper grip for function in such terrain. Moreover, the maintenance cost of such large machinery is high and discouraging.

Market Segmentation

The global wheeled excavator market has been segmented on the basis of types, application, and regions. Types of wheeled excavators include heavy excavators, large excavator, and mini excavator.

Applications of wheeled excavators can be found in infrastructure, public utilities, mining & oilwell, and others. The rapid development of smart cities and the expansion of urban areas in emerging economies is expected to drive the infrastructure segment at a significant CAGR during the review period.

Regions that have been covered in the global analysis of the wheeled excavator market include Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World.



Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific has found itself at the forefront of the global wheeled excavator market in terms of market share and size. The region has several rapidly emerging economies where the construction sector is booming due to the investments in smart cities. The expansion of the urban area in the APAC is also expected to have a significant impact on the growth of the global wheeled excavator market. There are several leading market players in the market who help further the regions market share. China, India, and Japan are among the leading regions in the APAC where there is a high demand for wheeled excavators in construction projects. Other developing regions across the world such as the Middle East, with its inclusion of Oman, U.A.E and other rapidly emerging countries is expected to drive the growth of the wheeled excavator market due to a similar growth pattern as the APAC. Moreover, Developed regions like North America and several countries in Europe will witness limited or moderate growth due to the saturation of the construction industry.

Key Players

Komatsu Ltd. (Japan), J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. (UK), Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. (Japan), Caterpillar Inc. (U.S.), Guangxi LiuGong Machinery Co. Ltd. (China), Volvo Construction Equipment (Belgium), and Sany Group Co. Ltd. (China) are among the leading market players that have been studied in MRFR’s report on the global wheeled excavator market for their competitive roles.

