Industrial Robotics Market To Witness Heavy Growth Prospects Via – Aquabotix Technology Corporation, Bastian Solutions

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Industrial Robotics Market– Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, the global industrial robotics market is expected to reach US$ 48,166.9 Mn in 2025, registering a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period 2018-2025.

Industrial Robotics Market operates in a highly-competitive marketplace. As leading companies in this market continues to broaden its addressable market, by expanding its current product portfolio, diversifying its client base, and developing new applications and markets, all the prominent players faces an increasing level of competition, both from regional players as well as the leading global companies across the world. Companies such as ABB are aggressively investing in next generation robotic technology, also recently, KUKA AG was acquired by Midea Group Co. of China, one of the leading electrical manufacturer. This trend can be seen across the board with large robotics companies.

Get sample PDF copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000635/

Since last decade, the demand for industrial robots in different end-user industry has accelerated significantly with growing adoption of automation and ground-breaking technology enhancements. In last five years of span, the average robot sales have grown exponentially. Five key countries including China, S. Korea, Japan, US, and Germany captures more than one-third of total market. In last few years, China is emerging as a global super power and is leading robot market as well with continued dynamic growth.

The global Industrial Robotics market has been segmented on the basis of types into articulated robots, Cartesian robots, SCARA robots, collaborative robots and others. The global Industrial robotics market has been further segmented by function into Soldering & Welding, Material Handling, Assembling & Disassembling, Painting & Dispensing, Milling, Cutting & Processing and Others and further by end-user industry into Automotive, Medical & Pharmaceuticals, Electrical & Electronics, Chemical, Rubber & Plastics, Metals and Machinery, Foods & Agriculture, and Others.

Key findings of the study:

APAC leads the Industrial Robotics market in 2017 with a market share of more than 60% and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

The presence of strong manufacturing base in APAC countries including China, Taiwan, and South Korea coupled with initiatives taken by governments such as “Made in China 2025” and “Make in India” among others to strengthen the manufacturing sector, are the factors propelling the market growth in the APAC region.

Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America is anticipated to account for more than 90% of the industrial robotics market share in the forecast period.

The consumption of industrial robotics in the U.S. is escalating and the country is positioned among the leading countries worldwide in terms of adoption of industrial robots.

The key companies profiled in this report include ABB Ltd., Kuka AG, Fanuc Corporation, Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Comau SpA, GE Inspection Robotics, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Universal Robots A/S, Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp., Fuji Robotics, Clearpath Robotics Inc., AgEagle Aerial Systems, Airborne Robotics GMBH, Aquabotix Technology Corporation, Bastian Solutions, Inc., Deep Trekker Inc., Denso Wave Incorporated, Fetch Robotics, Inc., General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc., Honeybee Robotics, Locus Robotics, Inuktun Services Ltd., Kongsberg Maritime, OPENROV CA, Precise Automation, Inc., iFuture Robotics, inVia Robotics, Inc., and GEEK+ INC.

Buy Now This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000635/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Semiconductors, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]