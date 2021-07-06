Messaging Security Market PEST Analysis, Trends, Top Manufacturers, Share, Growth, Statistics, Opportunities & Forecast to 2027

Rising network complexities across the globe has led to increased communication security issues. Strict compliance regulations in the North America region is boosting the demand for advanced security solutions. Besides, the countries in the Asia Pacific region offers potential growth opportunities owing to high investments in the message security infrastructure during the forecast period.

The messaging security market is expected to soar in the forecast period with increasing instances of cyber-attacks coupled with the growing need to protect sensitive information from malware threats. Additionally, the increasing popularity of cloud-based solutions and emerging regulatory compliance are further expected to propel the market growth. However, rising adversity of advanced security threats may hamper the growth of the messaging security market. On the other hand, demands from instant messaging providers for security solution would offer key growth opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.

Messaging Security Market study by “The Insight Partners” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

Leading Messaging Security Market Players:

Barracuda Networks, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

F-Secure

McAfee, LLC

Microsoft

Proofpoint, Inc.

Singtel

Sophos Ltd.

Symantec Corporation

Trend Micro Incorporated

