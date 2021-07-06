Unmanned Underwater Vehicle & Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market 2019 Global Overview, Trends, Size, Share, Scope

To uncover the general market conditions and tendencies, Unmanned Underwater Vehicle & Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market research report acts as a perfect source. The market report aids in developing a successful marketing strategy for your business. This market research report is a proven source of information which offers a telescopic view of the current market trends, situations, opportunities and status. This report has strategically analyzed market research analysis and perceptive business insights into the relevant markets of clients. In this market research report, a thorough SWOT analysis & investment analysis is provided which forecasts imminent opportunities for the market players.

Some of The Leading Players of Unmanned Underwater Vehicle & Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market :

Kongsberg Gruppen

Teledyne Technologies

Lockheed Martin

ASV Global

Atlas Elektronik

ECA Group

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

General Dynamics

Boeing

Clearpath Robotics

As several countries are striving to gain more control over maritime trade routes and maritime assets such as underwater oil reserves and other offshore resources, traditional geo-political disputes are gradually aggravating. Following these disputes, the demand for constant and efficient maritime surveillance are being emphasized upon by all countries. One of the major prevailing disputes is China’s conflict with its neighbors in the South China Sea and Pacific Ocean, which is driving the demand for underwater systems in the South East Asian region, particularly in building naval strengths to counter both surface and underwater threats from enemies. Major navies in the region, especially China and India are emphasizing on development of submarines, however, the demand for unmanned vehicles are also gaining momentum substantially in order to effectively monitor illegal access in the maritime boundaries of these countries. Countries such as South Korea, Pakistan, and Taiwan are also expected to invest large sums in the domain over the forecast period, due to territorial conflicts and recently developed indigenous capabilities. Subsequently, driving the growth for unmanned underwater vehicle & unmanned surface vehicle market in the coming years.

With the growth of coastal developments, the maritime domain is increasingly becoming congested, fuelled by both state and non-state actors using the sea for various activities. This warrants a heightened emphasis on maritime surveillance and protection. As a result, demand is for modern assets, such as unmanned vehicles which can be deployed to reduce human life risks and mitigate enemy contact by moving into other domains, is increasing. Moreover, the surging application of digital connectivity also acts as a major factor for growth of the unmanned oceanic systems. Connectivity plays a paramount role for the modern networked sea and sub-sea forces, as the value of every sensor and effector is determined by the degree of its integration in the overall C4ISR chain. Major countries in the Defense sectors are substantially investing in the development of connect subsea-based sensors, submerged platforms, and surface assets with air systems and space-based assets as well as cyber operations. As this factor is anticipated to trigger more expanding operations of unmanned assets in order to counter any potential adversary threat. Thus, the continuous investment towards development of deep sea exploration technologies is expected to provide numerous profitable opportunities for the unmanned underwater vehicle & unmanned surface vehicle market players in the coming years.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Unmanned Underwater Vehicle & Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market Landscape

4 Unmanned Underwater Vehicle & Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 Unmanned Underwater Vehicle & Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market Analysis- Global

6 Unmanned Underwater Vehicle & Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – System

7 Unmanned Underwater Vehicle & Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Type

8 Unmanned Underwater Vehicle & Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Application

9 Unmanned Underwater Vehicle & Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis

10 Industry Landscape

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Unmanned Underwater Vehicle & Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market, Key Company Profiles

13 Appendix

