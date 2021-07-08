Gas Sensors Market Set for Massive Progress in the Nearby Future

Global Gas Sensors Market Research Report: Information by Technology (Electrochemical, Photoionization Detectors, Solid State/Metal Oxide Semiconductor, Catalytic, Infrared, Laser, Holographic, Zirconia), by Gas Type, Application – Forecast till 2023

Market Overview:

Gas sensors market is estimated to exhibit high growth potential during the forecast period owing to its increasing demand across various industry verticals. Rising demand among the end users for gas sensors solutions is driving the growth of the market. Additionally, innovations and advancements in technology, and increasing market for oxygen gas sensors is responsible for driving the growth of the gas sensors market.

City Technology Ltd, Dynament, Alphasense, Amphenol Corporation, Bosch Sensortec, ams AG, and SenseAir AB are some of the leading players in the market. The Alphasense range includes electrochemical sensors which detect oxygen and toxic gases, infrared sensors for carbon dioxide and hydrocarbons, PID for the detection of volatile organic compounds and fully certified pellistors for combustible gas detection. The company focusses on offering innovative solutions and keeps up with the fast pace of the technological advancements. Increasing enforcement of occupational health and growing safety regulations by the government are some of the major factors driving the growth of this market. The focus towards the promotion of adopting gas sensors due to the increasing awareness of air quality control among end users, the growth of the global gas sensors market is anticipated.

The global gas sensors market is segmented on the basis of technology, gas type, and application. Based on the gas type, the market is segmented into oxygen, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, ammonia, chlorine, hydrogen sulfide, nitrogen oxides, volatile organic compounds, methane, hydrogen, and hydrocarbons. The oxygen sub-segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This is owing to the rising demand for oxygen gas sensors used in the medical sector in devices, such as anesthesia machines, ventilators, oxygen monitors, and analyzers. Oxygen sensors are also increasingly being implemented in automotive and transportation applications. However, the issues related to sensitivity, energy consumption, stability and other technical difficulties involved in the implementation of gas sensors are major factors that could hinder the growth of global gas sensors market.

According to Market Research Future Analysis, the global gas sensors market is estimated to generate revenue of approximately USD 1,252 Million by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period 2019-2023.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the Gas Sensors Market: City Technology Ltd (U.K), Dynament (U.K), Alphasense (U.K), Amphenol Corporation (U.S.), Bosch Sensortec (Germany), ams AG (Austria), SenseAir AB (Sweden), Figaro Engineering Inc. (Japan), Membrapor AG (Switzerland), Sensirion AG (Switzerland), and MSA (U.S.) among others.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

