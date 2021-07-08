In this report, the Global Automotive Air Intake Manifold Market Research Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Automotive Air Intake Manifold Market Research Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The global automotive air intake manifold market is expected to reach USD 2444.92 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of more than 0.14% from 2420.29 million in 2018; the actual production is about 99.75 million units in 2018. QYR analysis of the automotive air intake manifold market indicated that China would still account for the highest production in 2025 as a result of mature consumption market and cheap raw material, but need keep eyes on the risk of falling demand and economic depression.

This report focuses on Automotive Air Intake Manifold volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Air Intake Manifold market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the sales, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Mann+Hummel

Mahle

Toyota Boshoku

Sogefi

Aisin Seiki

Magneti Marelli

Keihin

Montaplast

Novares

Wenzhou Ruiming Industrial

Roechling

Mikuni

Inzi Controls Controls

Samvardhana Motherson Group

Aisan Industry

BOYI

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Rest of Asia

Rest of World

Segment by Type

Plastic Manifold

Metal Manifold

Segment by Application

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

