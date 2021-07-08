In this report, the Global Garbage Truck Bodies Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2024, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Garbage Truck Bodies Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2024, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Garbage truck or dustcart refers to a truck specially designed to collect municipal solid waste and haul the collected waste to a solid waste treatment facility such as a landfill. Other common names for this type of truck include trash truck in the United States, and rubbish truck, junk truck, dumpster, bin wagon, dustbin lorry, bin lorry or bin van elsewhere. Technical names include waste collection vehicle and refuse collection vehicle. These trucks are a common sight in most urban areas.

With growing automation in various industrial verticals and advancements in technology, garbage trucks no longer lag behind in terms of technology. Considering that garbage collection vehicles are a noteworthy investment, the need for inculcation of high-end features among end-users is surging. Attributed to this, manufacturers are increasingly discovering new ways for extending the life as well as imbibe additional features such as real time monitoring, addition of various novel equipment for collection of waste from streets, and segregation of waste. Moreover, dynamics such as growing awareness for proper waste disposal facilities are expected to propel the demand, especially in emerging economies such as India, ASEAN countries, and those in other parts of Asia.

This report studies the Garbage Truck Bodies market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Garbage Truck Bodies in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The Garbage Truck Bodies key manufacturers in this market include:

1. Heil Co

2. Kirchhoff Group

3. McNeilus

4. New Way

5. Labrie

6. EZ Pack

7. Bridgeport Truck Manufacturing, Inc

8. Haul-All Equipment

9. Curbtender

10. Pak-Mor

11. Fujian Longma sanitation

12. Cheng Li

13. ZOOMLION

14. Cnhtc

By the product type, the market is primarily split into:

Front Loaders

Rear Loaders

Side Loaders

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments:

Urban Garbage Treatment

Building and Mining industry

Others

