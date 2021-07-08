Global Indoor Cycling Bike Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

In this report, the Global Indoor Cycling Bike market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Indoor Cycling Bike market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Indoor cycling bikes are an increasingly popular style of exercise bike now found in gyms and fitness centers everywhere. Indoor cycling bikes are designed to produce a forward-leaning body position that mimics the positioning on a real road bike. Additionally, a quality indoor cycling bike is typically outfitted with a heavy flywheel that produces a feeling on the pedals much like you get when pedaling a road bike.

Global Indoor Cycling Bike Market consists of Magnetic Resistance and Felt Pad Resistance. Magnetic Resistance segment was estimated to account for a revenue share of 81.3% in 2018.

Global Indoor Cycling Bike Market: Forecast by Region: This report focuses on the Indoor Cycling Bike in global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan and etc. North America is the dominant market in the global Indoor Cycling Bike market in terms of value.

Global Indoor Cycling Bike market size will reach 826.7 million US$ by 2025, from 560.9 million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Indoor Cycling Bike.

This industry study presents the global Indoor Cycling Bike market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Indoor Cycling Bike production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Indoor Cycling Bike in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Peleton, Brunswick Corporation, etc.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Peleton

Brunswick Corporation

Nautilus

Precor

Mad Dogg Athletics

Paradigm Health＆Wellness

Keiser Corporation

BH Fitness

Johnson Health

SOLE Treadmills

Sunny

IMPEX

Assault Fitness

Indoor Cycling Bike Breakdown Data by Type

Magnetic Resistance

Felt Pad Resistance

Indoor Cycling Bike Breakdown Data by Application

Home

Fitness Club

Others

Indoor Cycling Bike Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

Indoor Cycling Bike Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Indoor Cycling Bike status and future forecast，involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Indoor Cycling Bike manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, Recent Development and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Indoor Cycling Bike :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Indoor Cycling Bike market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

