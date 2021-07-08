Global Industrial Machine Vision Camera Market Insights, Forecast to 2025
In this report, the Global Industrial Machine Vision Camera market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Industrial Machine Vision Camera market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-industrial-machine-vision-camera-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Industrial Machine Vision Camera refers to the Industrial camera for machine vision system.
Industrial cameras are a key component in machine vision systems. The most essential function is to convert optical signals into ordered electrical signals. Industrial Camera is a camera which has been designed to high-performance with repeatable performance and robust to withstand the demand of harsh industrial environments. These are commonly referred to as machine vision cameras as they are used on manufacturing processes for inspection/quality control.
Industrial Machine Vision Camera plays a valuable role in many industries. The large downstream demand drives Industrial Machine Vision Camera industries developing. The key Sales markets locate at European countries. After sweeping Europe, Asia-Pacific and the North America have the same strong purchasing market.
Europe region is the largest consumption of Industrial Machine Vision Camera, with a revenue market share nearly 35.3% in 2017.
The Industrial Machine Vision Camera market was valued at 1563 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 3435 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Industrial Machine Vision Camera.
This report presents the worldwide Industrial Machine Vision Camera market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Basler
Teledyne
FLIR Systems Inc
Jai
Cognex
Vieworks Co., Ltd.
Baumer
Microscan Systems (Omron)
Sony
Toshiba Teli
National Instruments
IDS
The Imaging Source
Daheng Image
HIK Vision
Allied Vision/TKH Group
Huaray Tech
Industrial Machine Vision Camera Breakdown Data by Type
Line Scan Camera
Area Scan Camera
The market Line of scan Camera share increased by 30% in 2018.
Area Scan Camera is dominating the market, has a share over 78%.
Industrial Machine Vision Camera Breakdown Data by Application
Manufacturing
Medical and Life Sciences
Security and Surveillance
Intelligent Transportation System
Others
The manufacturing is the largest application, holds a market share of 67% in 2018.
Medicine and life sciences are the fastest-growing industries
Industrial Machine Vision Camera Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Industrial Machine Vision Camera Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Industrial Machine Vision Camera status and future forecast，involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Industrial Machine Vision Camera manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Industrial Machine Vision Camera :
History Year: 2014 – 2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Industrial Machine Vision Camera market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
