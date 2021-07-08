Global Milk Powder Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Milk Powder market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Milk Powder market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Milk powder is a manufactured dairy product made, which is nutritious and healthy food used as a replacement of fresh milk.

The production of milk powder increased from 6507 K MT in 2011 to 7567 K MT in 2015, with a CARG of 3.84 %.The manufacturers and consumers are concentrated in Europe, North America, Oceania and China. Fonterra is the largest manufacturer in the global market, which production reached 1332 K MT in 2015.Oceania is the largest production region in the world, which occupied 28.70 % share in 2015. The manufacture shares of Europe, North America and China were 26.24%, 16.06%, 28.70% and 10.03%.The consumption shares of Europe, North America, Oceania and China were 18.03%, 12.76%, and 10.20%. Oceania is the main export region and the export volume reached 1417 KMT in 2015.

In 2018, the global Milk Powder market size was 16860 million US$ and is forecast to 20550 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.0% from 2019. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Milk Powder.

Nestle

FrieslandCampina

Arla

Vreugdenhil Dairy

Alpen Dairies

California Dairies

DFA

Lactalis

Land O’Lakes

Fonterra

Westland

Tatura

Burra Foods

MG

Ausino

Yili

Mengniu

Feihe

Wondersun

Market Segment by Product Type

Skim Milk Powder

Whole Milk Powder

Market Segment by Application

Infant Formula Milk Powder

Adult Formula Milk Powder

Confectionery

Others

Infant formula milk powder will be the largest application in 2025.

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Milk Powder are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

