Global Milk Powder Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025
In this report, the Global Milk Powder market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Milk Powder market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Milk powder is a manufactured dairy product made, which is nutritious and healthy food used as a replacement of fresh milk.
The production of milk powder increased from 6507 K MT in 2011 to 7567 K MT in 2015, with a CARG of 3.84 %.The manufacturers and consumers are concentrated in Europe, North America, Oceania and China. Fonterra is the largest manufacturer in the global market, which production reached 1332 K MT in 2015.Oceania is the largest production region in the world, which occupied 28.70 % share in 2015. The manufacture shares of Europe, North America and China were 26.24%, 16.06%, 28.70% and 10.03%.The consumption shares of Europe, North America, Oceania and China were 18.03%, 12.76%, and 10.20%. Oceania is the main export region and the export volume reached 1417 KMT in 2015.
In 2018, the global Milk Powder market size was 16860 million US$ and is forecast to 20550 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.0% from 2019. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Milk Powder.
This study researches the market size of Milk Powder, presents the global Milk Powder sales and revenue by companies, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
This report focuses on the key data information of Milk Powder in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Oceania , presents sales, revenue, market share, growth rate of Milk Powder for each region and countries in each region.
For top companies, this report investigates and analyzes the sales, revenue, market share and growth rate for the top players, key data from 2014 to 2019.
This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.
Nestle
FrieslandCampina
Arla
Vreugdenhil Dairy
Alpen Dairies
California Dairies
DFA
Lactalis
Land O’Lakes
Fonterra
Westland
Tatura
Burra Foods
MG
Ausino
Yili
Mengniu
Feihe
Wondersun
Market Segment by Product Type
Skim Milk Powder
Whole Milk Powder
Market Segment by Application
Infant Formula Milk Powder
Adult Formula Milk Powder
Confectionery
Others
Infant formula milk powder will be the largest application in 2025.
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Milk Powder status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Milk Powder manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Milk Powder are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2019
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
