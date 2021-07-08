Global Milk Powder Market Professional Survey Report 2019
In this report, the Global Milk Powder Market Professional Survey Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Milk Powder Market Professional Survey Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-milk-powder-market-professional-survey-report-2019
Milk powder is a manufactured dairy product made, which is nutritious and healthy food used as a replacement of fresh milk.
The production of milk powder increased from 6507 K MT in 2011 to 7567 K MT in 2015, with a CARG of 3.84 %.The manufacturers and consumers are concentrated in Europe, North America, Oceania and China. Fonterra is the largest manufacturer in the global market, which production reached 1332 K MT in 2015.Oceania is the largest production region in the world, which occupied 28.70 % share in 2015. The manufacture shares of Europe, North America and China were 26.24%, 16.06%, 28.70% and 10.03%.The consumption shares of Europe, North America, Oceania and China were 18.03%, 12.76%, and 10.20%. Oceania is the main export region and the export volume reached 1417 KMT in 2015.
The global Milk Powder market was valued at 16860 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 20550 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.0% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Milk Powder volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Milk Powder market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Milk Powder in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Milk Powder manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Danone
Nestle
FrieslandCampina
Arla
Vreugdenhil Dairy
Alpen Dairies
California Dairies
DFA
Lactalis
Land O’Lakes
Fonterra
Westland
Tatura
Burra Foods
MG
Ausino
Yili
Mengniu
Feihe
Wondersun
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Oceania
Segment by Type
Skim Milk Powder
Whole Milk Powder
Segment by Application
Infant Formula Milk Powder
Adult Formula Milk Powder
Confectionery
Others
Infant formula milk powder will be the largest application in 2025.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-milk-powder-market-professional-survey-report-2019
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Milk Powder Market Professional Survey Report 2019 market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Milk Powder Market Professional Survey Report 2019 markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Milk Powder Market Professional Survey Report 2019 Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Milk Powder Market Professional Survey Report 2019 market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Milk Powder Market Professional Survey Report 2019 market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Milk Powder Market Professional Survey Report 2019 manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Milk Powder Market Professional Survey Report 2019 Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com