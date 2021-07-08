In this report, the Global Milk Powder Market Professional Survey Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Milk Powder Market Professional Survey Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Milk powder is a manufactured dairy product made, which is nutritious and healthy food used as a replacement of fresh milk.

The production of milk powder increased from 6507 K MT in 2011 to 7567 K MT in 2015, with a CARG of 3.84 %.The manufacturers and consumers are concentrated in Europe, North America, Oceania and China. Fonterra is the largest manufacturer in the global market, which production reached 1332 K MT in 2015.Oceania is the largest production region in the world, which occupied 28.70 % share in 2015. The manufacture shares of Europe, North America and China were 26.24%, 16.06%, 28.70% and 10.03%.The consumption shares of Europe, North America, Oceania and China were 18.03%, 12.76%, and 10.20%. Oceania is the main export region and the export volume reached 1417 KMT in 2015.

The global Milk Powder market was valued at 16860 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 20550 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Milk Powder volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Milk Powder market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Milk Powder in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Milk Powder manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Danone

Nestle

FrieslandCampina

Arla

Vreugdenhil Dairy

Alpen Dairies

California Dairies

DFA

Lactalis

Land O’Lakes

Fonterra

Westland

Tatura

Burra Foods

MG

Ausino

Yili

Mengniu

Feihe

Wondersun

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Oceania

Segment by Type

Skim Milk Powder

Whole Milk Powder

Segment by Application

Infant Formula Milk Powder

Adult Formula Milk Powder

Confectionery

Others

Infant formula milk powder will be the largest application in 2025.

