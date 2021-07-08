Global Programmable Power Supply Device Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Programmable Power Supply Device market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Programmable Power Supply Device market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Programmable power supplies are sometimes called “system” power supplies, as they are often used as part of a computer-operated system for testing or production.

Programmable Power Supply mainly has three kinds, including Single-Output Type, Dual-Output Type and Multiple-Output Type. The production market share of Single-Output Type Programmable Power Supply is 75.92% in 2018.North America is the largest Production of Programmable Power Supply, with a revenue market share nearly 26.06% in 2018. The second place is Europe; following North America with the revenue market share over 24.80% in 2018. Asia is another important Production market of Programmable Power Supply.

The global Programmable Power Supply Device market was 713 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 1085.8 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the Programmable Power Supply Device market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Programmable Power Supply Device in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

AMETEK Programmable Power

TDK-Lambda

Tektronix

Chroma ATE Inc

Keysight Technologies

Magna-Power Electronics,Inc.

National Instruments Corporation

B&K Precision

EA Elektro-Automatik

XP Power

GW Instek

Rigol Technologies

Kepco Inc

Puissance Plus

Versatile Power

EPS Stromversorgung GmbH

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Single-Output Type

Dual-Output Type

Multiple-Output Type

Single-output type is the main type of 67% market share of programmable power supply device in 2018, and it will stay the main type in the whole market in the next years.

Dual-output type takes only 8% market share of programmable power supply device in 2018.

Multiple-output type holds 25% market share of programmable power supply device in 2018, and it will grow fast from 2019 to 2025.

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Semiconductor Fabrication

Automotive Electronics Test

Industrial Production

University & Laboratory

Medical

Others

Semiconductor Fabrication hold 31.6% market share of programmable power supply device in 2018, and it will continue to grow and be the main application from 2019 to 2025.

Automotive Electronics Test takes 18% market share of programmable power supply device in 2018.

Industrial Production occupies 28% market share of programmable power supply device in 2018,and there will be substantial growth in the next few years.

University and Laboratory possess 7% market share of programmable power supply device in 2018.

Medical occupies 8% market share of programmable power supply device in 2018, and it will increase fast from 2019 to 2025.

Others have 6.7% market share of programmable power supply device in 2018.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Programmable Power Supply Device market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Programmable Power Supply Device market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Programmable Power Supply Device manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Programmable Power Supply Device with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Programmable Power Supply Device submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Programmable Power Supply Device are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Programmable Power Supply Device market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

