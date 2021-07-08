Global Protocol Analyzer Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

In this report, the Global Protocol Analyzer market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Protocol Analyzer market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Protocol analyzer is the testing and verification of network elements, network services, and network performance, which ensures network reliability and interoperability between network elements.

The protocol analyzer has a wide market in many fields, among which the analyzer used in broadcasting and media accounts for more than 70% of the market share.North America, Europe, China and Japan are all doing well.

The Protocol Analyzer market was valued at 939.9 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 1022.4 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 1.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Protocol Analyzer.

This report presents the worldwide Protocol Analyzer market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Teledyne LeCroy

Keysight Technologies

Rohde & Schwarz

Viavi Solutions

Total Phase

AWT Global (AceWavetech)

Utel Systems

Tektronix

Protocol Analyzer Breakdown Data by Type

USB Analyzer

SPI/I2C Analyzer

Others

At present, the output and demand of USB analyzer is the highest, reaching 201.58 thousand in 2018.

The growth rate of the two main analyzers is relatively low, around 2.3%, while the growth rate of other emerging analyzers is around 3.5%.

Protocol Analyzer Breakdown Data by Application

Broadcast and Media

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Manufacturing

Others

Data analysis shows that the protocol analyzers used in broadcasting and media are up to 41.7% market share in 2018.

Through data analysis, under the current trend of the development of protocol analyzer, all future protocol analyzer will be used in broadcasting and media, and other applications account for less than 1% of the total.

Protocol Analyzer Production by Region

America

Europe

Protocol Analyzer Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Protocol Analyzer status and future forecast，involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Protocol Analyzer manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Protocol Analyzer :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Protocol Analyzer market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

