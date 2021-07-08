Global PVD Coating Equipment Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global PVD Coating Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global PVD Coating Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Summary

Physical Vapor Deposition – also known as PVD Coating – refers to a variety of thin film deposition techniques where solid metal is vaporized in a high vacuum environment and deposited on electrically conductive materials as a pure metal or alloy coating.

Globally, the PVD Coating Equipment industry market is not very concentrated as the manufacturing technology of PVD Coating Equipment is relatively mature. And some enterprises, like ULVAC, Applied Materials, Optorun and Buhler Leybold Optics etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their PVD Coating Equipment and related services. The manufacturers in Europe and USA are dominated in the high-end market while in the low-end market, the manufacturers in Asia are competitive and they have much higher volume shipment.The consumption volume of PVD coating equipment is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of PVD coating equipment industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of PVD coating equipment is still promising.

The global PVD Coating Equipment market was 2710 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 3652.5 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the PVD Coating Equipment market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of PVD Coating Equipment in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

ULVAC

Applied Materials

Optorun

Buhler Leybold Optics

Shincron

Von Ardenne

Evatec

Veeco Instruments

Hanil Vacuum

BOBST

Satisloh

IHI

Hongda Vacuum

Platit

Lung Pine Vacuum

Beijing Power Tech

SKY Technology

Impact Coatings

HCVAC

Denton Vacuum

ZHEN HUA

Mustang Vacuum Systems

KYZK

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Evaporation Equipment

Sputtering Equipment

Others

Evaporation Equipment takes over 50% market share of PVD Coating Equipment in 2018, and it will keep the largest share in the next years.

Sputtering Equipment has over 40% market share in 2018, and it will grow fast from 2019 to 2025.

Others are below 5% market share of PVD coating equipment in 2018.

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Panel Display Industry

Automotive

Optics and Glass

Electronics Industry

Tools and Hardware

Others

Panel Display Industry takes over 10% market share of PVD Coating Equipment in 2018.

Automotive obatins below 10% market share of PVD Coating Equipment in 2018.

In 2018, optics and Glass occupy almost 30% market share pf PVD coating equipment.

Electronics Industry represents over 30% market share in 2018, and it will grow fast in the coming years.

Tools and Hardware take over 10% market share in 2018.

Others occupy over 12% market share of PVD coating equipment in 2018.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global PVD Coating Equipment market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of PVD Coating Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global PVD Coating Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the PVD Coating Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of PVD Coating Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of PVD Coating Equipment are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of PVD Coating Equipment market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

