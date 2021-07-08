Global Rotary Transfer Machines Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

In this report, the Global Rotary Transfer Machines market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Rotary Transfer Machines market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A rotary transfer machine is a metalworking tool used to manufacture small metal component parts quickly. Rotary transfer machines usually have a large indexing table with various tool stations connected to it.

Geographically, Europe occupied 30.24% of the sales volume market in 2018. It is followed by North America and China, which respectively have around 20.39% and 15.87% of the global total industry.

The Rotary Transfer Machines market was valued at 750.1 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 907.8 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Rotary Transfer Machines.

This report presents the worldwide Rotary Transfer Machines market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

FFG Group

Mikron

Gnutti Transfer

Variomatic

Precitrame Machines

BTB Transfer

Riello Sistemi

Gozio Transfer Federico

Imoberdorf

Kaufman Manufacturing

GIULIANI (Bucci Industries)

SEMA Maschinenbau GmbH

Kaihung Machinery

KSD

Picchi

Buffoli Transfer

We Fun Industrial Co.

Jamieson Manufacturing Co.

Rotary Transfer Machines Breakdown Data by Type

Vertical Axis Rotary Transfer Machines

Horizontal Axis Rotary Transfer Machines

Vertical axis rotary transfer machines take 62.6% market share in 2018, and it will hold the larger share in the next years.

The market share of horizontal axis rotary transfer machines is 37.4 percent in 2018.

Rotary Transfer Machines Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive

Defense & Aerospace

Electronics and Electrical

General Manufacturing

Others

Automotive takes 24.7% market share of transfer machines in 2018, and it will grow fast in the next years.

The market share of defense and aerospace is 8.8% in 2018.

In 2018, electrics and electrical occupy 18.7% market share.

General manufacturing holds 36.4 percent market share in 2018, and it will be the main application from 2019 to 2025.

Rotary Transfer Machines Production by Region

Taiwan

Europe

China

USA

Rotary Transfer Machines Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Rotary Transfer Machines status and future forecast，involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Rotary Transfer Machines manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Rotary Transfer Machines :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Rotary Transfer Machines market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

