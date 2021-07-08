Global Tunneling Machinery Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Tunneling Machinery market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Tunneling Machinery market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report focus on tunneling machinery market.

A Tunnel Boring Machines is a machine used to excavate tunnels with a circular cross section through a variety of soil and rock strata. They may also be used for micro tunneling. In Japan and China, the machines used for soil are called shield tunneling machines and machines used for hard rock are called tunnel boring machine. But in Europe and USA, they are called the same name tunnel boring machine. The research we did include all of them.

Roadheader is kind of combine machine which could realize cutting, load, conveyor, automatic moving, spreading fog and cleaning dust. It almost uses on tunnel of coal mine, at recent years, the range of working of roadheader is greatly developing. It becomes mainly using on highway, railway, metro, national defense engineering project, water conservancy project, nonferrous metal and nonmetal mining tunnel, and mining exploring, etc.

The construction of urban rail transit is the biggest driver of the industry.

Herrenknecht

CREC

CRCHI

Robbins

Tianhe

LNSS

Mitsubishi

NHI

Komatsu

LXCE

STEC

CSSC

NFM Technologies

CREG

Sandvik

SANY GROUP

XCMG

Antraquip

BBM Group

Famur

Sunward

Mitsui Miike Machinery

Deilmann-Haniel Mining Systems (DHMS)

MSB Schmittwerke

Market Segment by Product Type

TBMs

Mobile Equipment

Market Segment by Application

Railway and Highway

Municipal Engineering

City Rail System

Others

Key Regions split in this report:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Tunneling Machinery status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Tunneling Machinery manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Tunneling Machinery are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

