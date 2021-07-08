Global Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Vehicle Roadside Assistance market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Vehicle Roadside Assistance market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Vehicle roadside assistance is a service that assists the driver of a vehicle in case of a breakdown. Vehicle roadside assistance is an effort by auto service professionals to sort minor mechanical and electrical repairs and adjustments in an attempt to make a vehicle drivable again.

In 2018, the global Vehicle Roadside Assistance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Vehicle Roadside Assistance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Vehicle Roadside Assistance development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

SOS International

ARC Europe Group

Viking Assistance Group

Falck

AAA

Allstate Insurance Company

Best Roadside Service

Roadside Masters

Chubb Limited

AutoVantage

Better World Club

TVS Auto Assist India Limited

Access Roadside Assistance

National General Insurance

Allianz Worldwide Partners

Agero, Inc

Paragon Motor Club

Good Sam Enterprise

Emergency Road Service Corporation

Urgent.ly

Spanwings

Arabian Automobile Association

Prime Assistance Inc

Rescue Vehicle Services

Beijing Dalu Automotive Clubs (CAA)

Mapfre (China)

AXA Assistance

Sino Assistance

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Towing

Tire Replacement

Fuel Delivery

Jump Start/Pull Start

Lockout/ Replacement Key Service

Battery Assistance

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Auto Manufacturer

Motor Insurance

Independent Warranty

Automotive Clubs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Vehicle Roadside Assistance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Vehicle Roadside Assistance development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Vehicle Roadside Assistance are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

