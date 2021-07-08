Global Water-based Fire Suppression System Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

In this report, the Global Water-based Fire Suppression System market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Water-based Fire Suppression System market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A Water-based Fire Suppression System is the most common type around. Water-based Fire Suppression System was the original type made for homes and businesses, and they are the most affordable type to choose. With a water-based system, your building will be protected if a fire starts. When the system detects heat or smoke, it will typically trigger the sprinklers to spray out water. The water will then put the fire out.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Water-based Fire Suppression System in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Water-based Fire Suppression System. Growth in government budgets in the principal regions, increasing of commercial fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Water-based Fire Suppression System will drive growth in global markets.

The Water-based Fire Suppression System market was valued at 8070 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 10850 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Water-based Fire Suppression System.

This report presents the worldwide Water-based Fire Suppression System market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Tyco International (Johnson Controls)

Honeywell

United Technologies Corporation

Siemens

Robert Bosch

Viking Group

Halma

Nohmi Bosai

Protec Fire Detection

Fujian Tianguang Fire Fighting

Shanghai Jindun

CFE

Nanjing Fire Fighting

Guangdong Pingan Fire Industry

Water-based Fire Suppression System Breakdown Data by Type

Fire Detection

Control System

Fire Sprinklers

Fire Suppression Device

Pipes

Fittings

Fire detection takes 22.3% market share of water-based fire suppression system in 2018.

Control system occupies 11 percent market share in 2018, but it will grow fast in the next years.

The market share of fire sprinklers is 8.4% in 2018.

In 2018, fire suppression device obtains 25.1 percent market share, and it will hold the largest share from 2019 to 2025.

Pipes’ market share in 2018 is 15.5%.

Fittings have 17.8% market share of water-based suppression system in 2018.

Water-based Fire Suppression System Breakdown Data by Application

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Automotive

Mining

Oil & Gas

Commercial takes 33.7% market share in 2018, and it will be the main application in the coming years.

Residential obtains 17.7 percent market share of water-based suppression system in 2018.

In 2018, industrial represents 28.5% market share.

The marekt share of automotive in 2018 is 8.5%, but it will grow fast in the next years.

Mining’s market share is 5.5% in 2018, and it won’t show great change from 2019 to 2025.

Oil and gas have 6.2 percent market share of water-based suppression system in 2018.

Water-based Fire Suppression System Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Water-based Fire Suppression System Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Water-based Fire Suppression System status and future forecast，involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Water-based Fire Suppression System manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Water-based Fire Suppression System :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Water-based Fire Suppression System market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

