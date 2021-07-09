Adipic Acid Market Insight 2019: Industry Overview, Competitive Players & Forecast 2027

Latest Report Titled on “Adipic Acid Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Raw Material (Cyclohexanol, Cyclohexanone); End Product (Nylon 66 Fibers, Nylon 66 Engineering Resins, Polyurethanes, Adipate Esters, Others); Application (Plasticizers, Unsaturated Polyester Resins, Wet Paper Resins, Coatings, Synthetic Lubricants, Food Additives, Others); End-user Industry (Textiles, Food and Beverage, Cosmetics, Paints and Coatings, Others) and Geography”

Global Adipic Acid Market Research Report analyses the industry status, size, share, trends, growth opportunity, compsetition landscape and forecast to 2027. This report also provides data on patterns, improvements, target business sectors, limits and advancements. Furthermore, this research report categorizes the market by companies, region, type and end-use industry. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

Top Leading Players:

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC

BASF SE

FINETECH INDUSTRY LIMITED

INVISTA (Koch Industries, Inc.)

LANXESS AG

Radici Partecipazioni SpA

RENNOVIA INC.

Solvay S.A.

The global adipic acid market is segmented on the basis of raw material, end product, application and end-user industry. Based on raw material, the market is segmented as cyclohexanol and cyclohexanone. On the basis of the end product, the market is segmented as nylon 66 fibers, nylon 66 engineering resins, polyurethanes, adipate esters and others. By application, the market is segmented as plasticizers, unsaturated polyester resins, wet paper resins, coatings, synthetic lubricants, food additives and others. The market on the basis of the end-user industry is classified as textiles, food & beverage, cosmetics, paints & coatings and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the Adipic Acid market based on various segments. The Adipic Acid market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Regional Analysis covers: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America

The reports cover key developments in the Adipic Acid market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Adipic Acid market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Adipic Acid in the global market.

Table of Contents included in Adipic Acid Market Report – Introduction, Key Takeways, Research Methodology, Adipic Acid Market Landscape, Adipic Acid Market – Key Market Dynamics, Adipic Acid Market – Global Market Analysis, Adipic Acid Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Product Type, Adipic Acid Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Industry, Industry Landscape, Adipic Acid Market, Key Company Profiles, Appendix.

