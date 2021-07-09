Agricultural Biologicals Market by Geographical Segmentation and Growth Predictions till 2027

The report on Agricultural Biologicals Market 2019 is one of the fastest developing element in Global Market. The Agricultural Biologicals Market has observed continuous development in the past decade and is predictable to reach new levels of evolution during the estimate period 2019 to 2027. The report estimates the key elements at play in the market. To offer a clear summary of the market to user and helps to implement their Industry Development Schemes. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America

Agricultural biologicals are biological or natural products used in agriculture to improve yield, protect plants against diseases and promote growth. These are derived from organic matter such as naturally occurring microorganisms, beneficial insects and plant extracts. Use of agricultural biological products provides a green and sustainable approach to meet the rising food demands in the growing practices of organic cultivation.

Arysta LifeScience Corporation

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Biolchim SPA

Certis USA L.L.C.

DowDuPont

Koppert Biological Systems

Marrone Bio Innovations

Syngenta AG

Valent BioSciences LLC

The global agricultural biologicals market is segmented on the basis of type, source, application mode and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as biopesticides, biostimulants and biofertilizers. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as microbials, biochemicals and others. The market on the basis of the application mode is classified as foliar sprays, soil treatment and seed treatment. The market on the basis of application is segmented as cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables and others.

