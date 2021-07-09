Aircraft Soft Goods Market is thriving Worldwide | Industry Analysis and Forecast Report

Global Aircraft Soft Goods Market is accounted for $399 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $625 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include increasing adoption of interior development methods and the need to enhance the passenger comfort levels in airplanes. However, High cost is hindering the market growth.

The market research report helps analyze the Aircraft Soft Goods market on a global basis and also offers forecast and statistics in terms of revenue for the anticipated forecast period 2018 to 2026. This research study offers a detailed overview of the market dynamics that are expected to affect the overall industry in the coming few years. In addition, the study explains the impact of the key factors on the development and growth of the global market through the forecast period. Promising opportunities in the global market have also been mentioned in the study.

Some of the key players in global aircraft soft goods market are Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering(HAECO), Desso Group, InTech Aerospace, Aero Floor, The Anker Company, Aircraft Interior Products, Mohawk Group, E-Leather Ltd., Aero Foams, Tapis Corporation, Botany Weaving Mill Ltd., Lantal Textile AG, RAMM Aerospace and Spectra Interior Products.

Based on the material type, Wool/Nylon blend fabric segment is projected to witness a strong growth owing to the superior material properties including water and wrinkle resistance, insulation, and durability. Nylon fabrics are blended with materials such as polyester to enhance elasticity and comfort. Their usage can be attributed to water wicking and quick-drying characteristics.

By Geography, North America is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to wide presence of airplane manufacturers in the region. Increasing the production capacity of well-established aircraft OE including Bombardier and Boeing will fuel the industry growth over the forecast period.

