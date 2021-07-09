Airship Market size will reach US$ 121 million by 2024 with a CAGR of 7.7% – Vantage Airship, Zeppelin Luftschifftechnik, Lockheed Martin, Airborne Industries

According to this study, over the next five years the Airship market will register a 7.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 121 million by 2024, from US$ 90 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Airship business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Airship market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Airship value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Rigid

Semi Rigid

Non-rigid

The first main kind is Non-Rigid, it holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 40.91% in 2018. Another main kind is Semi-Rigid,which share the rest 36.36% market share in 2018.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Surveillance

Research

Commercial Tours

Advertisement

Cargo Transport

The Cargo Transport segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 30.77% during the forecast period. And the Advertisement sector accounts for the largest market share, approximately 31.82% in 2018.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Vantage Airship

Zeppelin Luftschifftechnik

Lockheed Martin

Airborne Industries

Lindstrand Technologies

Gefa-Flug

