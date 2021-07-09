Antimicrobial plastics Market Breakdown Data by Product Type, Business Type, End-User, and Key Countries, Forecast 2017-2026

Global Antimicrobial Plastics Market is accounted for $28.12 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $65.25 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing application in medical and packaging industries, rising customer awareness about health-related diseases and infections are driving the market growth. However, price volatility and strict government regulations are restricting market growth. In addition, the development of the textile industry will provide ample opportunities for market growth.

Antimicrobial plastics are built to inhibit the growth of pathogenic microorganisms like bacteria, algae, and fungi. The antimicrobial plastic is also known as polymeric biocides which have certain antimicrobial agents and additives like organic-metallic biocides and arseni-based oxybisphenox arsine (OBPA) are infused. Such plastics comprise antimicrobial polymers which augment its durability, transparency, and hardness. Typically, antimicrobial polymers are produced by attaching or docking an active antimicrobial agent to a polymer backbone via an alkyl or acetyl linker. While antimicrobial polymers can enhance the productivity and selectivity of currently used antimicrobial agents, antimicrobial polymers reduce environmental hazards, since they are generally non-volatile and chemically stable.

Based on Application, the medical and healthcare segment has acquired significant market growth during the forecast period. Rising income levels, increasing expenditure on health and improving lifestyles is driving the demand from the medical and healthcare application. Antimicrobial plastics offer various advantages in the medical and healthcare industry such as cleanliness, sterility, convenience, ease of use, and low cost. Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the largest market share during the forecast period due to the increasing population, growing antimicrobial plastic consumption and rapid urbanization.

Some of the key players profiled in the Antimicrobial plastics Market include Bayer Material Science AG, Lonza Group AG, Sanitized AG, BASF SE, Dowdupont , Polyone Corporation, King Plastic Corporation, Milliken Chemical, Biocote, PARX Plastics N.V. , Clariant AG, Microban International Ltd., RTP Company, Porex Technologies and Americhem Inc.

