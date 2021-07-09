Athleisure Market Key Players and Industry Buzz by Forecast to 2023
Athleisure Market Scenario
Athleisure is a trending choice in the fashion and sports apparel industry. It is a mix of sports apparels which can also be used on a day-to-day basis. These are shoes and apparels designed for athletic activities and sports which are being worn in other settings, such as, school, workplace, social, and other casual occasions. Athleisure Industry reflects the changing lifestyle more than just a trend in fashion industry, the popularity of which is directly proportional to the busy schedules, health consciousness, and more relaxed dressing standards at the workplaces. Major market drivers include increased disposable income and stylish appeal of the apparels.
According to distribution channel, the market for athleisure has been divided into store-based and non-store-based. The store-based segment which is expected to dominate the athleisure market mainly because of the advantage of touch and feel, which is not the case with online retail. However, online retail for the industry is expected to outplay brick and mortar retail in the coming years due to competitive pricing and buying convenience.
Leading Key Players
- Lululemon Athletica (Canada)
- Under Armour Inc. (US)
- Adidas AG (Germany)
- Nike Inc. (US)
- H&M (Switzerland)
- Eysom (US)
- Outdoorvoices (US)
- Ten Thousand Inc. (US)
- Isaora (US)
- Human Performance Engineering (UK)
Industry Segmentation
By apparel type the market is segmented into sneakers, yoga pants, shorts, sports bra, leggings, sports jackets, and others.
By end-use the market is segmented into men and women.
The global athleisure market has been classified on the basis of distribution channel into store-based and non-store-based.
Regional Insights
The global athleisure market has been regionally segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.
Europe is also expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period. Increased sense of health awareness, and higher disposable income is expected to propel the market during the forecast period. As the economy in the Eastern Europe is bouncing back. Also, the countries of Western Europe especially UK, France and Germany due to their better economy compared to rest of Europe, present vivid opportunities for the athleisure market in the region. The region also has large number of health-conscious population with a great taste for evolving fashion, hence, the active wear are more common in the region.
