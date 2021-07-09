Automated Trading Market PEST Analysis by 2025 with Top Companies – Citadel, KCG Holdings, Virtu Financial, Trading Technologies International, InfoReach, Tethys Technology, Lime Brokerage, FlexTrade Systems, Tower Research Capital and Hudson River Trading

The Insight Partners recently presented Global Automated Trading Market study with detailed review, portraying about the Product/Industry Scope and expounds market outlook and status to 2025.

Automated trading system helps to let traders develop specific rules for trade entries and exits that were once programmed and now can be automatically executed via a computer. This program automatically helps to generate orders which are constructed on predefined set of rules which is based on technical analysis or input from other electronic sources.

Improved integration of financial markets and demand for market surveillance are the major drivers which help in surging the growth of automated trading market whereas limited legal certainty act as a restraining factor for this market. Advancement in technology will add new opportunities for this market in the coming years.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Citadel LLC

KCG Holdings

Virtu Financial

Trading Technologies International Inc.

InfoReach Inc.

Tethys Technology

Lime Brokerage LLC

FlexTrade Systems

Tower Research Capital LLC

Hudson River Trading LLC

The “Global Automated trading Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automated trading industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global automated trading market with detailed market segmentation by trade type, end-user and geography. The global automated trading market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Automated Trading market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2025 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Automated Trading market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of eighteen countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the Automated Trading market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Automated Trading market in these regions.

Also, key Automated Trading market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

The objectives of this report are as follows:

To provide overview of the global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS )market

To analyze and forecast the global Automated Trading market on the basis of solution, technology, and vertical.

To provide market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Automated Trading market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM), which are later sub – segmented across respective major countries.

To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

To profiles key Automated Trading players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

