Automotive Communication Technology Market | Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments | Key Players – Microchip, Toshiba, Xilinx, on Semiconductor, Robert Bosch, Infineon, Broadcom, NXP, Continental, Renesas, Melexis, Intel,

According to Publisher, the Global Automotive Communication Technology Market is accounted for $5.22 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $24.39 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period. Factors such as a rising contribution of electronic systems in passenger cars, government mandates and industry norms to reduce emission and improve the safety of vehicles are fuelling the market growth. However, more complexity and less reliability of electronics architecture are hampering the market.

Automotive Communication Technology is helped in vehicle for uninterrupted and better communication with other vehicles. The automotive industry has evolved rapidly over the past decade with the rising usage of Electronic Control Units (ECUs), which have positively influenced the way various automobile subsystems communicate.

Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments

Intel

Microchip

Toshiba

Xilinx

ON Semiconductor

Robert Bosch

Rohm Semiconductor

Infineon

Broadcom

Cypress Semiconductor

NXP

Among bus module, Controller Area Network (CAN) segment has substantial growth during the forecast period. The increase in electronic components in the powertrain and body control & comfort applications is driving the market for CAN in the global automotive communication technology market.

By Geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period. The market growth in the region can be attributed to factors such as factory fitted advanced electronics and government initiatives regarding the use of electronics to minimize the emissions from powertrain system and improve the safety applications in the vehicle.

Vehicle Classes Covered:

– Luxury

– Mid-Size

– Economy

Bus Modules Covered:

– Flexray

– Media-Oriented Systems Transport (MOST)

– Local Interconnect Network (LIN)

– Ethernet

– Controller Area Network (CAN)

Distribution Channels Covered:

– Distributors

– Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Applications Covered:

– Body Control & Comfort

– Safety & Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS)

– Powertrain

– Infotainment & Communication

– Other Applications

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

