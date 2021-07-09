Automotive OEM Coatings Market Professional and In-Depth Industry Analysis 2014-2022 by Top Key Players – Axalta Coating Systems , BASF SE , PPG Industries , Nippon Paint , Kansai Paint

Automotive OEM Coatings Market size was valued at $6,426 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $9,379 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 5.6% between 2016 and 2022. Automotive coatings are used to coat the surfaces of automobiles and exemplify the futuristic technologies, which are capable of manufacturing durable surfaces, maximizing overall efficiency while meeting environmental norms. Moreover, they enhance the overall durability and appearance of a vehicle and also safeguard it from UV radiation, extreme temperature, and foreign particles.

The global automotive OEM coatings market is segmented based on type, layer, vehicle type, and geography. The type segment is categorized into solvent-borne, waterborne, powdered, and others. Based on layer, the market is divided into primer, basecoat, electrocoat, and clearcoat. On the basis of vehicle type, the market is divided into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, and others. The light commercial vehicles segment is anticipated to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Geographically, the market is analyzed across market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major Key Players of the Automotive OEM Coatings Market are:

Axalta Coating Systems , BASF SE , PPG Industries , Nippon Paint , Kansai Paint , AkzoNobel , Sherwin-Williams Company , KCC Paint , Bayer AG , Arkema SA

The passenger cars segment offers maximum market potential in the automotive OEM coatings market, owing to increase in demand for passenger cars and general utility vehicles globally with rise in public transportation expenditure and increase in inclination of consumers towards efficient and easy transportation needs boost the overall demand for automotive OEM coatings in the passenger cars segment. The use of automotive OEM coatings in light commercial vehicles has witnessed major developments, owing to constant growth in per capita disposable incomes and rise in demand for commercial utility vehicles. The passenger cars segment is expected to register a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. However, rise in concerns related to the environmental hazards associated with the solvent-borne automotive coatings may affect the overall market growth in the developed and the developing countries, but investments in R&D in new production alternatives are expected to provide opportunities for growth in the future.

Major Types of Automotive OEM Coatings covered are:

Solvent-Borne

Waterborne

Powdered

Others

Major Applications of Automotive OEM Coatings covered are:

Passenger Cars

Light-Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

Heavy-Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

Others (Motorbikes)

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Automotive OEM Coatings consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Automotive OEM Coatings market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Automotive OEM Coatings manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Automotive OEM Coatings with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

In the end, Automotive OEM Coatings industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

