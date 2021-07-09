Automotive Software Market Competition to Heat up With Innovative Technologies Going Mainstream Globally | Industry Forecast Report by 2026

According to Publisher, the Global Automotive Software Market is accounted for $15.53 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $82.58 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing demand for a number of connected cars and growing electronic applications in vehicles are fuelling market growth. However, the lack of standard protocols to develop software platforms is hampering the market.

Automotive software is a set of orders that helps the user interact with fundamental in-vehicle hardware and also do control functions in a vehicle. It focuses on the growing trend to sensor fusion, automotive haptics, and adoption of the onboard vehicle health monitoring and diagnostic system.

Get PDF sample copy:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00019262



Companies Covered in this Report are:

NXP

Aimotive

Airbiquity

Apple

Autonet Mobile

Blackberry

Elektrobit

Google

Green Hills Software

Kpit Technologies

Luxoft

Microsoft Corporation

NVIDIA

Renesas Electronics

Rightware

Robert Bosch

Saferide Technologies Ltd

Sigma Software Group

Vector Informatik

Wind River System

By Vehicle Type, Passenger Vehicles segment is expected to remain attractive during the forecast period. An increasing the number of vehicle production and the use of multifaceted electronic content will be driving the market for passenger vehicles. By Geography, The Asia Pacific has a significant growth due to emerged as a hub for automobile production and increasing demand for advanced software to be used in new automotive systems.

Software’s Covered:

– Autonomous Driving Software

– Safety & Security Software

– Vehicle Management Software

– Navigation Software

– Entertainment Software

– Connectivity Software?

– Auto Mechanical Software

Systems Covered:

– Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) & Safety Systems

– Body Control & Comfort Systems

– Communication Systems

– Infotainment Systems

– Powertrain Systems

– Telematics Systems

– Chassis

Vehicle Types Covered:

– Commercial Vehicles

– Passenger Vehicles

Electric Vehicles Covered:

– Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

– Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

– Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

– Internal Combustion Engines (ICE)

Applications Covered:

– Engine Management System (EMS)

– Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)

– Airbag Control

– Car Navigation System

– Music System

– Mobility Service

End Users Covered:

– Manufacturer Retail Store

– Automotive Dealer

– Automotive Repair Store

– Auto Part Wholesaler & Agent

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

To Purchase This report details at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/SMRC00019262

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Contact Us:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876