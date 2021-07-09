Balkans TMT Steel Bar Market Growth, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024 | Top Key Players – ArcelorMittal Zenica , Balkan Steel Engineering , Essar Steel , HBIS Group

Balkans TMT steel bar market was valued at $1,769 million in 2017, and is anticipated to reach $4,065 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 12.5% from 2018 to 2024. In terms of volume, this market accounted for 2,669 thousand tons in 2017, and is anticipated to reach 5,435 tons by 2024, registering a CAGR of 10.6% from 2018 to 2024. Thermo-mechanically treated (TMT) steel bars are high-strength reinforcement bars, which are used in construction & infrastructure projects, due to their superior strength, weldability, corrosion resistance, and other desirable properties.

The growth of the Balkans TMT steel bar market is driven by different factors such as rise in demand for low-cost reinforcement bars and surge in construction projects such as dams and bridges across the Balkans. Moreover, increase in government support for steel & coal production and advantages offered by TMT steel bar over torsional bars are the key factors that augment the growth of the Balkans TMT steel bar industry. However, technical restraints such as bend ability associated with high grade steel bars are expected to hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, increase in investment by other countries such as China in Balkan metal industry is expected to provide new opportunities for the key players.

Major Key Players of the Balkans TMT Steel Bar Market are:

ArcelorMittal Zenica , Balkan Steel Engineering , Essar Steel , HBIS Group , HUS , Metalopromet d.o.o. Kula , MMD , SIDERAL S.H.P.K. , SIJ Group , TATA Steel

The Balkans TMT steel bar market is segmented based on diameter, application, grade, and country. On the basis of diameter, the market is divided into 68 mm, 812 mm, and 12 mm & above TMT steel bars. By application, it is classified into residential, commercial, and infrastructure applications. According to grade, it is fragmented into FE-415, FE-500, FE-550, FE-600, and others. Country wise, it is analyzed across Macedonia, Kosovo, Albania, Serbia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, and rest of Balkans.

Major Types of Balkans TMT Steel Bar covered are:

6-8 mm

8-12 mm

12 mm & above

Major Applications of Balkans TMT Steel Bar covered are:

Residential

Commercial

Infrastructure

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Balkans TMT Steel Bar consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Balkans TMT Steel Bar market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Balkans TMT Steel Bar manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Balkans TMT Steel Bar with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Balkans TMT Steel Bar Market Size

2.2 Balkans TMT Steel Bar Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Balkans TMT Steel Bar Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Balkans TMT Steel Bar Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Balkans TMT Steel Bar Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Balkans TMT Steel Bar Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Balkans TMT Steel Bar Sales by Product

4.2 Global Balkans TMT Steel Bar Revenue by Product

4.3 Balkans TMT Steel Bar Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Balkans TMT Steel Bar Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Balkans TMT Steel Bar industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

