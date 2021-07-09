Butane Market size will reach US$ 91830 million by 2024 with a CAGR of 4.3% – CNPC, Total, Sinopec, Saudi Aramco, Exxon Mobil, ADNOC

According to this study, over the next five years the Butane market will register a 4.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 91830 million by 2024, from US$ 77580 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Butane business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Butane market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Butane value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

N-Butane

Isobutane

Butane can be mainly divided into N-Butane and Isobutane. N-Butane captures about 93.58% of butane market in 2018.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

LPG and Other Fuel

Petrochemicals

Refineries

According to application, butane can be mainly divided into LPG, Petrochemicals and Refineries. LPG and Other Fuel is the largest application direction, which account for 54.31% of butane market in 2018.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

CNPC

Total

Sinopec

Saudi Aramco

Exxon Mobil

ADNOC

Bharat Petroleum

KNPC

Pemex

Phillips66

ConocoPhillips Company

Shell

Qatar Petroleum

Gazprom

BP

Chevron Phillips Chemical

Equinor

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

