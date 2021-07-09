Cell Phone Cases market size will reach US$ 8019.8 million by 2024 with a CAGR of 5.6% – Otterbox, ZAGG, Samsung, HuaWei, Apple, BBK Group, Spigen

Cell Phone Cases market will register a 5.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 8019.8 million by 2024, from US$ 6443.7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Cell Phone Cases business.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cell Phone Cases market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Cell Phone Cases value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Plastic

Silicone Rubber

Among the key type segments, Plastic accounted for the leading share in the market in 2018 and is projected to dominate the market over the estimated period. This sector is likely to rise at a CAGR of 6.08% from 2019 to 2025.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Offline

Online

In Cell Phone Cases market, the Offline holds an important share in terms of Sales Channel, In 2018 market share of offline occipied 89.24%. and it is expected to reach a volume of 1871.35 (Million Units) by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.02% during 2019 and 2025.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Otterbox

ZAGG

Samsung

HuaWei

Apple

BBK Group

Spigen

Incipio

Tech 21

XiaoMi

Mous

Jame Technology

3SIXT

Urban Armor Gear

Elecom

Belkin (Foxconn)

Table of Contents:

Global Cell Phone Cases Market Growth 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Cell Phone Cases by Manufacturers

4 Cell Phone Cases by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Cell Phone Cases Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Otterbox

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Cell Phone Cases Product Offered

12.1.3 Otterbox Cell Phone Cases Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Otterbox News

12.2 ZAGG

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Cell Phone Cases Product Offered

12.2.3 ZAGG Cell Phone Cases Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 ZAGG News

12.3 Samsung

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Cell Phone Cases Product Offered

12.3.3 Samsung Cell Phone Cases Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Samsung News

12.4 HuaWei

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 Cell Phone Cases Product Offered

12.4.3 HuaWei Cell Phone Cases Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 HuaWei News

12.5 Apple

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 Cell Phone Cases Product Offered

12.5.3 Apple Cell Phone Cases Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Apple News

12.6 BBK Group

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 Cell Phone Cases Product Offered

12.6.3 BBK Group Cell Phone Cases Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 BBK Group News

12.7 Spigen

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 Cell Phone Cases Product Offered

12.7.3 Spigen Cell Phone Cases Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Spigen News

12.8 Incipio

12.8.1 Company Details

12.8.2 Cell Phone Cases Product Offered

12.8.3 Incipio Cell Phone Cases Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Incipio News

12.9 Tech 21

12.9.1 Company Details

12.9.2 Cell Phone Cases Product Offered

12.9.3 Tech 21 Cell Phone Cases Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Tech 21 News

12.10 XiaoMi

12.10.1 Company Details

12.10.2 Cell Phone Cases Product Offered

12.10.3 XiaoMi Cell Phone Cases Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 XiaoMi News

12.11 Mous

12.12 Jame Technology

12.13 3SIXT

12.14 Urban Armor Gear

12.15 Elecom

12.16 Belkin (Foxconn)

