Cell Phone Cases market size will reach US$ 8019.8 million by 2024 with a CAGR of 5.6% – Otterbox, ZAGG, Samsung, HuaWei, Apple, BBK Group, Spigen
Cell Phone Cases market will register a 5.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 8019.8 million by 2024, from US$ 6443.7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Cell Phone Cases business.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cell Phone Cases market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
Download a sample report https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012799465/sample
This study considers the Cell Phone Cases value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Plastic
Silicone Rubber
Among the key type segments, Plastic accounted for the leading share in the market in 2018 and is projected to dominate the market over the estimated period. This sector is likely to rise at a CAGR of 6.08% from 2019 to 2025.
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Offline
Online
In Cell Phone Cases market, the Offline holds an important share in terms of Sales Channel, In 2018 market share of offline occipied 89.24%. and it is expected to reach a volume of 1871.35 (Million Units) by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.02% during 2019 and 2025.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Otterbox
ZAGG
Samsung
HuaWei
Apple
BBK Group
Spigen
Incipio
Tech 21
XiaoMi
Mous
Jame Technology
3SIXT
Urban Armor Gear
Elecom
Belkin (Foxconn)
Inquire for Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012799465/buying
Table of Contents:
Global Cell Phone Cases Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Cell Phone Cases by Manufacturers
4 Cell Phone Cases by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
11 Global Cell Phone Cases Market Forecast
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Otterbox
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 Cell Phone Cases Product Offered
12.1.3 Otterbox Cell Phone Cases Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Otterbox News
12.2 ZAGG
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 Cell Phone Cases Product Offered
12.2.3 ZAGG Cell Phone Cases Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 ZAGG News
12.3 Samsung
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 Cell Phone Cases Product Offered
12.3.3 Samsung Cell Phone Cases Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Samsung News
12.4 HuaWei
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 Cell Phone Cases Product Offered
12.4.3 HuaWei Cell Phone Cases Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 HuaWei News
12.5 Apple
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 Cell Phone Cases Product Offered
12.5.3 Apple Cell Phone Cases Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Apple News
12.6 BBK Group
12.6.1 Company Details
12.6.2 Cell Phone Cases Product Offered
12.6.3 BBK Group Cell Phone Cases Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 BBK Group News
12.7 Spigen
12.7.1 Company Details
12.7.2 Cell Phone Cases Product Offered
12.7.3 Spigen Cell Phone Cases Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Spigen News
12.8 Incipio
12.8.1 Company Details
12.8.2 Cell Phone Cases Product Offered
12.8.3 Incipio Cell Phone Cases Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Incipio News
12.9 Tech 21
12.9.1 Company Details
12.9.2 Cell Phone Cases Product Offered
12.9.3 Tech 21 Cell Phone Cases Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Tech 21 News
12.10 XiaoMi
12.10.1 Company Details
12.10.2 Cell Phone Cases Product Offered
12.10.3 XiaoMi Cell Phone Cases Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 XiaoMi News
12.11 Mous
12.12 Jame Technology
12.13 3SIXT
12.14 Urban Armor Gear
12.15 Elecom
12.16 Belkin (Foxconn)
Contact Us:
Call: +1-646-491-9876
Email: [email protected]