Converting Paper Market – Global Outlook to 2026 | American Eagle Paper Mills, Alberta Newsprint Company, Domtar Inc., Finch paper LLC, International Paper Inc., Verso Corporation, Glatfelter, Delta Paper Corp., Asia Pacific Resources International Holdings

Global Converting Paper Market is accounted for $355.01 Billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $459.17 Billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2017 to 2026. Growing e-commerce packaging sector, rising adoption for industrial packaging are the major factors boosting the demand for converting paper market. However, increasing digital media may hamper market growth.

Download a sample report Explore further https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00019205

Converting Paper is an essential part of the process of taking raw paper, made at paper mills around the world, and creating a finished product such as a book or magazine. The converting paper material is used for manufacturing of intermediate bulk containers, liners, sacks, and absorbents.

By Paper Type, the Coated Paper segment registered considerable growth during the forecast period. Coating provides enhanced physical properties such as dirt, tear, and wear resistance upon paper substrates, along with extended life span. By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the upsurge in demand from various end-use industries such as automotive, textile, and packaging in developing countries, such as India, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Singapore.

Some of the key players profiled in the Converting Paper Market include Clearwater Paper Corporation, American Eagle Paper Mills, Alberta Newsprint Company, Domtar Inc., Finch paper LLC, International Paper Inc., Verso Corporation, Glatfelter, Delta Paper Corp., Asia Pacific Resources International Holdings, Asia Pulp & Paper, Georgia-Pacific Corp., Canfor Corp., catalyst paper, Mitsubishi Paper Mills Ltd., Burgo Group Spa, Twin Rivers Paper Company, Stora Enso and Upm-Kymmene Oyj.

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients.

Place Direct Purchase Order for Complete Report at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/SMRC00019205

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one-stop-shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.