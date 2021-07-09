Data Center Design Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2025 – Top Key players like Environmental Systems Design (ESD), Arup Associates, Corgan, Syska Hennessey, Gensler, Glumac

Data Center Design is a series of activities that comprises of modeling and designing of the data center’s IT resources, infrastructural layout and complete architecture. It helps the organizations to envision the logical conception of their data center before their development.

The report aims to provide an overview of Global Data Center Design Market along with detailed segmentation of market by type, tools and five major geographical regions. Global Data Center Design market is expected to witness growth during the forecast period due to rising data traffic resulting into emerging need for resilient and efficient data centers.

Key players profiled in the report include Environmental Systems Design (ESD), Arup Associates, Corgan, Syska Hennessey, Gensler, and Glumac

The objectives of this report are as follows:

-To provide overview of the global Data Center Design market

-To analyze and forecast the global Data Center Design market on the basis of types and tools

-To provide market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Data Center Design market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM), which are later sub-segmented across respective major countries

-To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend

-To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions

-To profiles key Data Center Design players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies

Table of Content

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Data Center Design Market Landscape

4 Data Center Design Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 Data Center Design Market Analysis- Global

6 Data Center Design Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 -Types

7 Data Center Design Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Tools

8 Data Center Design Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis

9 Industry Landscape

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Data Center Design Market, Key Company Profiles

11.1 Environmental Systems Design (ESD)

11.2 Arup Associates

11.3 Corgan

11.4 Syska Hennessey

11.5 Gensler

11.6 Glumac

12 Appendix

