Digital English Language Learning Market size will reach US$ 9752.7 million by 2024 with a CAGR of 16.6% – EF Education First, Vipkid, Pearson ELT, Berlitz Languages, Inlingua International, Sanako Corporation
According to this study, over the next five years the Digital English Language Learning market will register a 16.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 9752.7 million by 2024, from US$ 5276.7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Digital English Language Learning business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Digital English Language Learning market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
Download a sample report Explore further https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012799458/sample
This study considers the Digital English Language Learning value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
On-premise
Cloud based
The major types of Digital English Language Learning are On-premise and Cloud based. On-premise is the dominated type, which accounting for above 64.22% sales share in 2018..
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
For Educational & Tests
For Businesses
For Kids and Teens
For Adults
In the applications, Educational&Tests and Businesses segment were account for 46.29% and 35.51% respectively in 2018. The remained 18.2% was for Adults,Kids and Teens.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
EF Education First
Vipkid
Pearson ELT
Berlitz Languages
Inlingua International
Sanako Corporation
Voxy
Rosetta Stone
New Oriental
WEBi
Wall Street English
Busuu
51talk
iTutorGroup
Inquire for Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012799458/buying
Table of Contents:
Global Digital English Language Learning Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Digital English Language Learning by Players
4 Digital English Language Learning by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Digital English Language Learning Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 EF Education First
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Digital English Language Learning Product Offered
11.1.3 EF Education First Digital English Language Learning Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 EF Education First News
11.2 Vipkid
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Digital English Language Learning Product Offered
11.2.3 Vipkid Digital English Language Learning Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Vipkid News
11.3 Pearson ELT
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Digital English Language Learning Product Offered
11.3.3 Pearson ELT Digital English Language Learning Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Pearson ELT News
11.4 Berlitz Languages
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Digital English Language Learning Product Offered
11.4.3 Berlitz Languages Digital English Language Learning Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Berlitz Languages News
11.5 Inlingua International
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Digital English Language Learning Product Offered
11.5.3 Inlingua International Digital English Language Learning Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Inlingua International News
11.6 Sanako Corporation
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Digital English Language Learning Product Offered
11.6.3 Sanako Corporation Digital English Language Learning Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Sanako Corporation News
11.7 Voxy
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Digital English Language Learning Product Offered
11.7.3 Voxy Digital English Language Learning Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Voxy News
11.8 Rosetta Stone
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Digital English Language Learning Product Offered
11.8.3 Rosetta Stone Digital English Language Learning Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Rosetta Stone News
11.9 New Oriental
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Digital English Language Learning Product Offered
11.9.3 New Oriental Digital English Language Learning Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 New Oriental News
11.10 WEBi
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Digital English Language Learning Product Offered
11.10.3 WEBi Digital English Language Learning Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 WEBi News
11.11 Wall Street English
11.12 Busuu
11.13 51talk
11.14 iTutorGroup
Contact Us:
Call: +1-646-491-9876
Email: [email protected]