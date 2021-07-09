Digital English Language Learning Market size will reach US$ 9752.7 million by 2024 with a CAGR of 16.6% – EF Education First, Vipkid, Pearson ELT, Berlitz Languages, Inlingua International, Sanako Corporation

According to this study, over the next five years the Digital English Language Learning market will register a 16.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 9752.7 million by 2024, from US$ 5276.7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Digital English Language Learning business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Digital English Language Learning market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Digital English Language Learning value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

On-premise

Cloud based

The major types of Digital English Language Learning are On-premise and Cloud based. On-premise is the dominated type, which accounting for above 64.22% sales share in 2018..

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

For Educational & Tests

For Businesses

For Kids and Teens

For Adults

In the applications, Educational&Tests and Businesses segment were account for 46.29% and 35.51% respectively in 2018. The remained 18.2% was for Adults,Kids and Teens.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

EF Education First

Vipkid

Pearson ELT

Berlitz Languages

Inlingua International

Sanako Corporation

Voxy

Rosetta Stone

New Oriental

WEBi

Wall Street English

Busuu

51talk

iTutorGroup

Table of Contents:

Global Digital English Language Learning Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Digital English Language Learning by Players

4 Digital English Language Learning by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Digital English Language Learning Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

