DIY Home Security Systems Market is expected to reach $42.3 billion during 2019-2025

Global DIY home security systems market during 2019-2025 is expected to reach $42.3 billion owing to a growing adoption of various types of Do-It-Yourself security devices in global households.

The DIY Home Security Systems Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Some of the major players operating in the market are Abode Systems, Inc., Frontpoint Security Solutions, GetSafe, Icontrol Networks, Inc., iSmart Alarm, Inc., LifeShield LLC, Nest Labs, Protect America, Inc., SAMSUNG SmartThings, SImpliSafe, Inc

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global DIY home security systems market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Product Offering, Sales Channel, and Region.

Based on component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

– Hardware

– Software

– Service

On basis of product offering, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

– Video Monitoring

– Alarming Systems

– DIY Security Cameras

– DIY Electronic Locks

– Other Systems

On basis of sales channel, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

– Online Shops

– Retail Stores

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of APAC)

– Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

– North America (U.S. and Canada)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

– RoW (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Component, Product Offering, and Sales Channel over the forecast years are also included. Thus the report’s conclusion reveals overall growth prospect of the market along with impact analysis.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter’s Fiver Forces Analysis

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Component

3.1 Market Overview by Component

3.2 Global DIY Home Security Systems Hardware Market 2014-2025

3.3 Global DIY Home Security Systems Software Market 2014-2025

3.4 Global DIY Home Security Systems Service Market 2014-2025

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Offering

4.1 Market Overview by Product Offering

4.2 Global DIY Video Monitoring Systems Market for Home Security 2014-2025

4.3 Global DIY Alarming Systems Market for Home Security 2014-2025

4.4 Global DIY Security Cameras Market for Home Security 2014-2025

4.5 Global DIY Electronic Locks Market for Home Security 2014-2025

4.6 Global Market of Other DIY Home Security Systems 2014-2025

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Sales Channel

5.1 Market Overview by Sales Channel

5.2 Global DIY Home Security Systems Market by Online Shops 2014-2025

5.3 Global DIY Home Security Systems Market by Retail Stores 2014-2025

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Region 52

6.1 Geographic Market Overview by Region 2014-2025

6.2. Overview of North America Market

6.3 European Market 2014-2025 by Country

6.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2014-2025 by Country

6.5 Latin America Market 2014-2025 by Country

6.6 Rest of World Market 2014-2025 by Country

7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Overview of Key Vendors

7.2 Company Profiles

8 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management

8.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market

8.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

