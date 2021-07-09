Drug Discovery Services Market 2019 | New Business Opportunities and Future Analysis

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global drug discovery services market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The drug discovery services market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The drug discovery services market is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases, acute diseases, rise in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry among the others. The developing regions are likely to offer growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period.

Drug discovery is the process by which drugs are discovered and formulated or designed for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industry. Drug discovery process involves identification of applicants, synthesis, characterization, screening, and assays for therapeutic efficacy. After the identification of the molecule for the development, they conduct experiments to gather further information.

The “Global Drug Discovery Services Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the biotechnology/pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of drug discovery services market with detailed market segmentation by type, drug type, therapeutic area and geography.

The global drug discovery services market is segmented on the basis of type, drug type, and therapeutic area. Based on type, the market is segmented as biology services, medicinal chemistry and drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics. On the basis of the drug type the segment is classified as biologics and small molecules. Similarly, on the basis of therapeutic area the segment is divided into cardiovascular diseases, oncology, neurology, diabetes, respiratory diseases and others.

The reports cover key developments in the drug discovery services market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from drug discovery services market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for drug discovery services market in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the drug discovery services market.

Covance Inc.

Evotec

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

GenScript

Domainex

WuXi AppTec

Selcia Limited

Charles River

SRI International

The report analyzes factors affecting drug discovery services market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the drug discovery services market in these regions.

