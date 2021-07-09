Electric Insulator Market expected to reach $17.41 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.7% | ABB, Aditya Birla Nuvo, Alstom, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, BHEL, Generakl Electric

The report on “Electric Insulator Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Global Electric Insulator is accounted for $9.71 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $17.41 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Increasing investments in T&D networks, refurbishment of existing grid networks and growing adoption of renewable energy sources are the key driving factors for the market growth. However, increasing grey market products of low quality are the major factors hindering the market growth.

An electrical insulator is a material whose internal electric charges do not flow freely; very little electric current will flow through it under the influence of an electric field. This contrasts with other materials, semiconductors, and conductors, which conduct electric current more easily. The property that distinguishes an insulator is its resistivity; insulators have higher resistivity than semiconductors or conductors.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

ABB, Aditya Birla Nuvo, Alstom, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, BHEL, Generakl Electric, Hubbell Inc, Lapp Insulators, Maclean-Fogg, NGK Insulators Ltd, Seves Group, Siemens AG, TE Connectivity, Toshiba, WT Henley

The global Electric Insulator market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Electric Insulator market based on various segments.

The report analyzes factors affecting Electric Insulator market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Electric Insulator market in these regions.

