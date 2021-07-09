Encryption Software Market 2019 Global Size, Share, Opportunities, Development Status, Company Profile, Future Plans and Forecast 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Encryption Software Market Research Report- Global Forecast 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Encryption Software Market Global Market – Overview

Encryption software signifies the set of instruction based software that implements the cryptography technique to inhibit unauthorized access to digital information. Encryption process follows the processed information is transferred through a series of mathematical operations and creates the alternate form of that data, these series of processes is known as algorithm. The increasing cyber-attacks and surging demand for high level of security system in order to safeguard the confidential data are expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Additionally, rising adoption of bring your own devices (BYOD) in advanced economies are expected to drive the market over the review period. On the other hand, high implementation cost and lack of awareness are expected to

Encryption Software Market Global Market – Segmentation:

Segmentation by Deployment : Cloud and on Premise

: Cloud and on Premise Segmentation by Service : Professional Service and Managed Service.

: Professional Service and Managed Service. Segmentation by Organization Size : Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises.

: Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises. Segmentation by Application : Disk Encryption, File/Folder Encryption, Communication Encryption, Database Encryption, and Cloud Encryption.

: Disk Encryption, File/Folder Encryption, Communication Encryption, Database Encryption, and Cloud Encryption. Segmentation by Vertical : Healthcare, Government & Public Sector, IT & Telecommunication, BFSI, Retail, Aerospace & Defense, and Others.

: Healthcare, Government & Public Sector, IT & Telecommunication, BFSI, Retail, Aerospace & Defense, and Others. Segmentation by Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the Encryption Software Market are – Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Sophos Ltd. (U.S.), CheckPoint Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel), Trend Micro Inc. (Japan), Symantec Corporation (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), SAS Institute Inc. (U.S.), Intel Security Group (McAfee) (U.S.), EMC Corporation (U.S.), and WinMagic Inc. (Canada) among others.

Encryption Software Market Global Market – Regional Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the global encryption software market with the largest market share in the region. The U.S and Canada are the leading countries in the North America region. This is due to rapid development infrastructure and presence of large companies such as Microsoft Corporation and IBM Corporation in the region which is expected to drive the market. Asia Pacific region is expected to have the significant growth over the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the prominent countries leading in the Asia Pacific region attributed to surging and increasing small start-ups firms based on encryption software.

Industry News:

January 2017, Symantec Corporation had partnered with Xolphin to be recognized as Symantec Encryption Everywhere partner in Europe. In order to penetrate the European market, Symantec Corporation, the world’s leading cyber-security company, had come aligned with Xolphin, a Dutch market leader in reselling SSL Certificates, which offers web hosting providers a single platform to deliver one of the most comprehensive security portfolios to their customers.

January 2018, Sophos Ltd had introduced Predictive Protection in Intercept X with Advanced Deep Learning. Sophos Ltd, a global leader in network and endpoint security, has launched the advanced security product Intercept X through which it offers previously unseen levels of detection and prevention. This advanced product is stocked with new active-hacker mitigation, advanced application lockdown, and augmented ransomware protection.

