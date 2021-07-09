Evans Syndrome Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Top Leaders, Segmentation, Future Prospects and Opportunity Assessment by 2023

Notably, growing public awareness is the key factor driving the Evans syndrome market. Nowadays, people are becoming more aware of the different types of autoimmune disorders. Government and other different organizations have started educating people about hygiene and diseases through seminars, and conferences. People are becoming more aware and conscious of the diseases. Thus, increasing awareness has provided a push to the growth of the market.

According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, autoimmune disorder is the third most common category of disease in the United States after heart disease and cancer. It is reported that it affects approximately 5%–8% of the population i.e. 14–22 million persons.

The severity and symptoms of Evans syndrome vary greatly from one person to another. Some patients with Evans syndrome may first show the high destruction of red blood cells (RBCs), known as anemia, and others may first show low levels of platelets, known as thrombocytopenia. Low levels of white blood cells (WBSs), known as neutropenia, is less common in individuals with Evans syndrome than thrombocytopenia or anemia.

Various other factors such as increasing incidents of autoimmune disorders, increasing government assistance, improving regulatory framework, increasing automation of laboratories and rising funding and reimbursement are continuously contributing to the growth of the global Evans syndrome market.

Despite these drivers, there are some issues associated with Evans syndrome market. Some of the challenges in research and development, side-effects of treatment, the presence of misbranded and spurious drugs, and poor healthcare system in low and middle-income countries, may hinder the growth of the market to an extent.

It is estimated that the Evans syndrome market is expected to grow at a CAGR 10.2% during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Evans syndrome (ES), is an autoimmune disorder characterized by the subsequent or simultaneous development of autoimmune hemolytic anemia, and immune thrombocytopenia. It is classified as primary or secondary based on its association with others diseases, such as primary antiphospholipid syndrome, systemic lupus erythematous (SLE), Sjögren syndrome, Hodgkin lymphoma, IgA deficiency, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Key Players

Some of key the players in the global Evans syndrome market are Pfizer, Merck & Co., Sanofi, Astellas Pharma, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bayer AG, Sigma-Aldrich, Abbott Laboratories, Eli Lily and Company, BD, ChemoMetec A/S, and Others.

Segmentation

The global Evans syndrome market is segmented on the basis of diagnosis, treatment, and distribution channels.

On the basis of the diagnosis, the market is classified as blood test, bone marrow biopsy, antibody assays, computed tomography (CT) scan, flow cytometry of double-negative T cells, and others. The blood test is further segmented into complete blood count (CBC), and direct antiglobulin test.

On the basis of the treatment, the market is classified as pharmacologic therapy, splenectomy,

Biologic therapy, stem cell transplantation, and others. The pharmacologic therapy is further segmented into Prednisone and intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg) therapy. The biologic therapy is segmented into Rituximab and others.

On the basis of the distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, drug stores, pharmacies, and others.

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominate the Evans syndrome market owing to the rising awareness among people, and high healthcare expenditure. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2015, the total health expenditure in the United States was reported to be USD 3.2 trillion and hospital care accounted for a share of 32.3%.

Europe holds the second position in the Evans syndrome market. It is expected that the support provided by the government bodies for research & development and improvement in reimbursement policies in the healthcare is likely to drive the market of Europe region.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing Evans syndrome market owing to a huge patient pool and developing healthcare technology. Healthcare expenditure is also improving in various Asia Pacific countries. According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare in the years 2015-2016, the total health expenditure was USD 170.4 billion, which is 3.6% higher than the expenditure of 2014-2015.

The Middle East & Africa holds the lowest market due to lack of technical knowledge and poor medical facilities.

