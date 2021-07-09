Explore why 5G Test Equipment Market Is Thriving Worldwide with Top leading key players like Anritsu , Keysight Technologies, LitePoint

The high speed transfers, multiple simultaneous connections, and low latency have significantly increased the demand for 5G connectivity. The technology has been looked at for several end-user industries. Furthermore, in IoT/5G application fields, such as entertainment, 4K cameras built into drones are being used to screen very realistic pictures, and proof-of-concept tests simulating the sensation of flight (VR) are starting. This has increased the demand for 5G test equipment’s globally.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The 5G Test Equipment Market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such snowballing mobile data traffic along with rising adoption of smart gadgets, increasing technological advancement in the field of networking and communication, coupled with increasing interoperability of network technologies.

Top Companies Covered in this Report

1. Anritsu

2. Keysight Technologies

3. LitePoint

4. MACOM

5. PRISMA Telecom Testing Srl

6. Rohde and Schwarz

7. Spirent Communications

8. VIAVI Solutions

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global 5G Test Equipment Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the 5G Test Equipment Market industry[HN2] with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of 5G Test Equipment Market with detailed market segmentation by equipment, application, and geography. The global 5G Test Equipment Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading 5G Test Equipment Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.[HN3]

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global 5G Test Equipment Market is segmented on the basis of equipment, and application. Based equipment, the market is segmented as Oscilloscopes, Signal generators, Signal analyzers, Network analyzers, and Others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as Functional Testing, Field Testing, Security Testing, Application Testing, and Others.[HN4]

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global 5G Test Equipment Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The 5G Test Equipment Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting 5G Test Equipment Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the 5G Test Equipment Market in these regions.

Table of Contents

1.INTRODUCTION

2.KEY TAKEWAYS

3.RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4.5G TEST EQUIPMENT MARKET LANDSCAPE

5.5G TEST EQUIPMENT MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6.5G TEST EQUIPMENT MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7.5G TEST EQUIPMENT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – EQUIPMENT

8. 5G TEST EQUIPMENT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

9.5G TEST EQUIPMENT MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

10.INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

11.5G TEST EQUIPMENT MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

