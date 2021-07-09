Facilities Management Market Technological Advancement, Demand and Growth by Top Companies: Bilfinger HSG Facility Management GmbH, Cofely, Compass Group PLC, Cresa, LLC, Ecolab USA Inc., GDI Integrated Facility Services, G4S plc
Facilities Management Global Market Report 2019-2023
Facility management is a professional management discipline focused upon the efficient and effective delivery of support services for the organizations that it serves.
Demand for reduced operational costs is driving the growth of the facilities management market worldwide, as is the increasing adoption of outsourced services by industrial applications. Delivery systems such as bundled facility management services and total facilities management services are adopted by companies to reduce costs and maintain centralized control through a complete service cycle. Adoption of facilities management services is expected to grow in the near term due to increasing awareness of facilities management services, and increasing cross-border presence of facility management service providers. Thus, cross-border mergers and acquisitions along with increased customer network and regional coverage can be foreseen as significant market opportunities for facilities management service providers. Economic pressure on companies is increasing due to operation and maintenance costs. In addition, companies strive to achieve reduction of capital expenditure and increased investments in core services which help drive demand for facilities management services. The increasing use of renewable energy sources to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases in manufacturing, corporate, and residential industries are driving the adoption of facilities management services across the world. As a result of the large-scale adoption of outsourced services, the facilities management market is expected to see flourishing growth.
Companies Profiled in this report includes: Bilfinger HSG Facility Management GmbH, Cofely, Compass Group PLC, Cresa, LLC, Ecolab USA Inc., GDI Integrated Facility Services, G4S plc., Mitie Group PLC, Sodexo, Inc., ISS World Services
Product Type Segmentation
Plumbing, Air Conditioning Maintenance
Fire Protection Systems
Mechanical and Electrical Maintenance
Cleaning and Pest Control
Laundry
Industry Segmentation
Corporate
Government and Public
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Residential and Educational
Table of Content:
Section 1 Facilities Management Product Definition
Section 2 Global Facilities Management Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview
Section 3 Manufacturer Facilities Management Business Introduction
Section 4 Global Facilities Management Market Segmentation (Region Level)
Section 5 Global Facilities Management Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)
Section 6 Global Facilities Management Market Segmentation (Industry Level)
Section 7 Global Facilities Management Market Segmentation (Channel Level)
Section 8 Facilities Management Market Forecast 2018-2023
Section 9 Facilities Management Segmentation Product Type
Section 10 Facilities Management Segmentation Industry
Section 11 Facilities Management Cost of Production Analysis
