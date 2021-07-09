Factory Automation Market to Witness Huge Growth from 2017-2025 and Focusing on Top Key Players – ABB , Mitsubishi Electric Factory automation, Siemens, Honeywell

Factory automation market size is expected to reach $368,372.4 million in 2025, from $190,882.2 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2018 to 2025. Factory automation implies a set of technologies and automatic control devices to enhance the productivity and quality of products and simultaneously decrease the production cost. Also known as industrial automation, it minimizes human intervention in the industry and ensures a superior performance as compared to humans. It comprises the use of computers, robots, control systems, and information technologies to handle industrial processes. ABB Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation, Siemens, and Emerson Electric Company are some leading key players in the factory automation market.

Factory automation standardizes industrial processes and ensures consistent, superior-quality results; thus, it has high demand in industries for reliable, qualitative manufacturing. Moreover, it fulfils the demand of mass production in industries owing to its features such as minimal human intervention, improved quality, and lesser labor expenses, which culminate in minimum overall operational cost. The demand for factory automation has an additional boost due to the growing adoption of Industry 4.0 trend and IoT enabled smart technologies. However, the growth of factory automation is hindered due to high investment, limited availability of professionals, and inadequate awareness about security.

Major Key Players of the Factory Automation Market are:

ABB , Mitsubishi Electric Factory automation, Siemens, Honeywell International Incorporation, Emerson Electric Company, and Schneider Electric SA

The global factory automation market is segmented based on control and safety system, component, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of the control and safety system, it is categorized into the distributed control system (DCS), supervisory control and data acquisition system (SCADA), manufacturing execution system (MES), safety instrumented system (SIS), programmable logic controllers (PLC), and human machine interface (HMI). In 2017, the SCADA segment dominated the market in terms of revenue, and it is expected to maintain this trend in the coming years. On the basis of the component, the factory automation market is classified into sensors, controllers, switches and relays, industrial robots, drives, and others. The industrial robots segment is anticipated to dominate the global factory automation market throughout the forecast period.

BY CONTROL SYSTEM:

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System (SCADA)

Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

Safety Instrumented System (SIS)

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Human Machine Interface (HMI)

BY COMPONENT:

Sensors

Controllers

Switches & Relays

Industrial Robots

Drives

Others

BY END USER:

Automotive Manufacturing

Food & Beverage

Oil & Gas Processing

Mining

Others

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Factory Automation consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Factory Automation market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Factory Automation manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Factory Automation with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

